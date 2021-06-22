 Skip to main content
SOS Rebels Junior shuts out UBC
SOS Rebels Junior shuts out UBC

American Legion Baseball
The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors snapped a five-game losing streak on June 15 with an 8-0 win against Utica-Beaver Crossing.

Cooper Sundberg was tabbed with the start. He pitched a gem, tossing five shutout innings on just two hits with four strikeouts

The Rebels provided run support for Sundberg and staked him to a 3-0 lead after three innings. In the second inning, Isaac Whitmore drove in two with a single to center field scoring Andrew Dubas and Colton Kirby.

It became 3-0 after a balk scored Shayden Lundstrom in the third. In their final inning at the plate, the Rebels broke the game open with a five-run sixth.

After a fielding error scored Dubas, Kolton Neujahr dropped a RBI single to center field to make it 5-0.

Isaiah Zelasney drew a bases loaded walk as Wyatt Urban followed him with a RBI ground out. Leighton Nuttelman scored the final run of the game on a steal of home after a pickoff attempt at second base.

Dubas and Kirby combined to hit 4 for 5 with a walk and four runs scored. Whitmore led the team with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

After the win, the Juniors have a 5-7 record. They were back in action on Wednesday at Malcolm. Pick up next week's issue for scores and results.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

