SOS Rebels Seniors routs North Bend

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Seniors routed North Bend 17-1 on June 1 to improve their record to 4-1 on the season.
Grady Belt, Mick Hoatson and Wyatt Urban each drove in three runs with Shayden Lundstrom leading the team with four runs scored and five stolen bases.
SOS led 5-0 after two innings on a Lundstrom RBI single, a Isaac Whitmore two-run single, Hoatson RBI single and a passed ball.
North Bend scored its only run in the third inning on a RBI double by Hunter Johnston.
SOS tallied 12 runs in the final two inning to break the game open. Belt's RBI single and two fielder's choices led to a three-run fourth inning to make it 8-1.
Nine runs would come home in the fifth and final inning. Konner Batenhorst stole home with Hoatson following that up with a RBI single.
After a hit by pitch scored Hoatson, Andrew Dubas hit a RBI single to make it 13-1.
Following an RBI groundout by Cohen Calahan, Jett Pinneo drove in a run on a double to left field to make it 15-1.
Belt brought in the final two runs of the game with a single to right field.
Hoatson was the winning pitcher for the Rebels Seniors throwing four innings allowing one run on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Pinneo tossed the final inning allowing no runs on one hit.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
SOS Rebels Seniors (4-1)........................................ 4-1-0-3-9 -- 17-12-3
NBMB Seniors........................................................... 0-0-1-0-0 -- 1-4-2
Win: Mick Hoatson (1-2) 4IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 4K, 4BB. 1B: Shayden Lundstrom 2, Grady Belt 2, Mick Hoatson 2, Wyatt Urban, Andrew Dubas. 2B: Jett Pinneo, Isaiah Zelasney 2. 3B: Jett Pinneo. RBI: Jett Pinneo, Shayden Lundstrom, Grady Belt 3, Mick Hoatson 3, Wyatt Urban 3, Colton Kirby, Andrew Dubas, Cohen Calahan. R: Jett Pinneo 3, Shayden Lundstrom 4, Mick Hoatson 2, Isaiah Zelasney, Kolton Neujahr, Wyatt Urban, Colton Kirby, Andrew Dubas, Konner Batenhorst, Brayden Schmidtberger, Isaac Whitmore. BB: Jett Pinneo, Shayden Lundstrom 3, Mick Hoatson, Colton Kirby, Konner Batenhorst. SB: Konner Batenhorst 2, Shayden Lundstrom 5, Jett Pinneo, Kolton Neujahr.