SOS Seniors: Back for redemption

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Senior Rebels put together an impressive season in 2019 and looked to be a strong contender going into the postseason, but they fell short of their ultimate goal.
SOS left that season wanting more in 2020, but many players and coaches didn't believe they'd have a chance to redeem themselves when the coronavirus pandemic canceled sports around the globe.
So when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced there would be some form of baseball this summer, the Rebels' fire was reignited.
"It's been a blessing," assistant coach Chris Whitmore said. "I'm really surprised how quick this came about, but I'm glad. The boys are happy to be out here, too.
"The way this is turning it out, it looks like we're going to get quite a few games in and possibly a chance at a postseason tournament. It's exciting."
SOS returns many of the key pieces off of last year's squad and hopes the experience along with a deep pitching staff is the formula to a winning season.
Whitmore and the rest of the coaching staff believe they have anywhere from seven to eight players they trust on the mound.
"I'm pretty excited for the team," Whitmore said. "We're returning a lot of quality kids and kids with a lot of playing time. Our pitching is going to be deep if we can keep everyone healthy."
There is some sense of urgency as many of the key players on SOS age out after this season. Because of this being the last season for many players, the Rebels hope to go out on top and they plan to use their arms to get there.
Bailey Belt, Max Hoatson, Colin Wingard, Tanner Wood were among the seven or eight pitchers that the Rebels trust.
"That's huge," Whitmore said about having multiple pitchers. "Getting into tournaments and in a shortened season when we're playing four doubleheaders a week, it's going to be fast and furious. Having that many arms at the ready is going to be helpful."
Although pitching is the strength of the Rebels, Whitmore said he feels they don't really have any low points.
Hitting and defense both look to be solid.
"The seniors team, top to bottom is going to be salty," Whitmore said.
"This end of the season tournament is being developed and we fully expect to make it there. We were very disappointed in how we played in the tournament last year."
Bailey Belt is in his last season of legion baseball and said this second chance of baseball has only made him appreciate the opportunity more.
Like many players, Belt wasn’t optimistic about getting a season in and now wants to make the most of it.
"It feels good, definitely," he said. "We didn't know if we were going to get anything. It's good to be out here practicing right now ... We were very happy that last year wasn't our last time playing, I guess. We're very happy and fortunate to be playing one last time."
With this being his last year, Belt said he wants to win, but also enjoy the process.
"We want to win as many games as possible, but have fun doing it," he said. "That's all you can hope for."
For players like Belt, the end of last season made the uncertainty in April and May a difficult time. Belt said he didn't want the end of 2019 to be his last high school baseball memory.
"We want to come back and finish strong," he said.
Jett Pinneo is another player who is entering his last season with SOS.
Pinneo shared many of the same feelings as Belt and wasn't confident he would get his last season.
"It's nice to actually get this season," he said. "We weren't sure if we were going to have one, so it's nice being out here playing ball again ... I love baseball. I've been playing it since I was 5 years old. It would be weird to not get my last one."
Pinneo made it clear what he wants to accomplish in his last season - win a state championship.
While some Rebels are using last year's postseason collapse as motivation, Pinneo put it behind him.
"I've moved on to this year," he said. "I got the past out of my mind and I started thinking about what we could do this year to win a championship."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him viaemail at DVDsports@lee.net
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.