SOS Seniors: Back for redemption

"It feels good, definitely," he said. "We didn't know if we were going to get anything. It's good to be out here practicing right now ... We were very happy that last year wasn't our last time playing, I guess. We're very happy and fortunate to be playing one last time."

With this being his last year, Belt said he wants to win, but also enjoy the process.

"We want to win as many games as possible, but have fun doing it," he said. "That's all you can hope for."

For players like Belt, the end of last season made the uncertainty in April and May a difficult time. Belt said he didn't want the end of 2019 to be his last high school baseball memory.

"We want to come back and finish strong," he said.

Jett Pinneo is another player who is entering his last season with SOS.

Pinneo shared many of the same feelings as Belt and wasn't confident he would get his last season.

"It's nice to actually get this season," he said. "We weren't sure if we were going to have one, so it's nice being out here playing ball again ... I love baseball. I've been playing it since I was 5 years old. It would be weird to not get my last one."