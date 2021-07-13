SOS Seniors bats explode to 37 runs

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors put together their fourth winning streak of three games or longer on July 8 when the Rebels finished off a two-game stretch that included 37 runs and wins over Schuyler and York.
SOS defeated Schuyler 20-0 just three days after plating 17 runs in a 17-4 victory over York. The victories made it three in a row counting a 10-3 win over Seward on July 3 and made the Rebels 16-8.
They play at Geneva on Thursday then begin the Area Tournament also in Geneva on July 23.
SOS kept Schuyler winless on the season behind an offense that produced 11 hits, scored seven in the first, three in the second and 10 in the third.
Only three of those hits were for extra bases, but SOS also stole five bags and coaxed seven walks.
Jett Pinneo, Mick Hoatson and Konner Batenhorst had multiple hits. Six members of the lineup had multiple RBIs.
Hoatson, Batenhorst and Pinneo drove in runs in the first. Three errors and a passed ball scored four others.
The Rebels added three more the next inning on Isaiah Zelasney's two-RBI triple and Pierce Branting's sacrifice fly.
SOS sent 14 to the plate in the fourth and the first five of those all reached before Schuyler recorded an out. It was the only out of the inning. The next eight all made it on base and five of those scored.
The 20-run mercy rule left the bases-loaded and one down when the game was called. In the inning, Pinneo and Batenhorst scored twice, the Rebels walked four times, had five singles and a double and reached three times on hit batters.
Pinneo started on the mound and only needed 24 pitches to record all six outs. He allowed one hit and struck out five.
SOS wasn't much kinder to York three nights earlier when the Rebels answered three runs in the top of the first with three in the second then scored nine in the fourth with an 8-4 lead.
Hoatson drove in four on a 3 for 4 day that included two doubles, Zelasney blasted his third home run of the day and also had four RBIs and Pierce Branting and Lundstrom both drove in three.
Branting picked up the pitching in on a five-inning complete game that included five hits, four earned runs, four walks and a strikeout. York took advantage of some control issues by Branting in the first when he hit two and walked two to go with two singles.
Hoatson's first double cut it to 3-1. Zelasney singled him in then stole first, second and third for a 3-3 tie.
SOS sent 10 to the plate in the second and scored five runs on Lundstrom's two-run triple, Hoatson's two-run double and Colin Wingard's sac fly.
A single, stolen base, hit batter and bases loaded walk gave York its only other run of the game in the third.
SOS ended it on the mercy rule in the fourth by sending 13 to the plate with just four hits. Zelasney's two-run homer after Hoatson's leadoff walk made it 10-0. A flyout then a strikeout had York on the verge of ending the inning until an error, hit batter, four consecutive walks, single and double brought in seven more runs.
