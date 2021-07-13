SOS Seniors bats explode to 37 runs

The 20-run mercy rule left the bases-loaded and one down when the game was called. In the inning, Pinneo and Batenhorst scored twice, the Rebels walked four times, had five singles and a double and reached three times on hit batters.

Pinneo started on the mound and only needed 24 pitches to record all six outs. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

SOS wasn't much kinder to York three nights earlier when the Rebels answered three runs in the top of the first with three in the second then scored nine in the fourth with an 8-4 lead.

Hoatson drove in four on a 3 for 4 day that included two doubles, Zelasney blasted his third home run of the day and also had four RBIs and Pierce Branting and Lundstrom both drove in three.

Branting picked up the pitching in on a five-inning complete game that included five hits, four earned runs, four walks and a strikeout. York took advantage of some control issues by Branting in the first when he hit two and walked two to go with two singles.

Hoatson's first double cut it to 3-1. Zelasney singled him in then stole first, second and third for a 3-3 tie.

SOS sent 10 to the plate in the second and scored five runs on Lundstrom's two-run triple, Hoatson's two-run double and Colin Wingard's sac fly.