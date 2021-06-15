SOS Seniors end three-game skid

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors dropped three in a row and saw their record fall to .500 before ending the skid with a dominant home win Sunday over Geneva.
SOS was 4-1 but then had a week that included a 7-6 loss to Malcolm on June 8, 12-7 defeat at Tecumseh on June 10 and an 8-0 shutout defeat to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on Saturday. The Rebels returned to the diamond Sunday and doubled up Geneva 18-6 with the largest offensive output of the season.
The Seniors were back at home on Tuesday and play in a tournament at York over the weekend.
SOS SENIORS 18, GENEVA 6: The visitors plated two in the top half of the first but SOS responded with nine in the bottom, six in the second and three in the third.
SOS piled up 15 hits and took advantage of four Geneva errors during the five-inning, mercy-rule win. Jett Pinneo, Colin Wingard, Isaiah Zelasney, Grady Belt and Pierce Branting each had multiple hits. Pinneo, Zelasney, Belt, Branting and Colton Kirby all had multiple RBIs.
After reaching on a double in his first at-bat of the inning, Pinneo hit a two run home run his second time up in the first. Pinneo also singled in a run in the second and reached on an error in the third.
Zelasney singled, tripled and singled after getting aboard on an error in his first plate appearance. Belt tripled and singled, Wingard had two doubles and a single and Branting had two singles.
Pinneo also picked up the win on the mound, tossing all five innings with four hits, six runs, only one earned, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
DCB 8, SOS SENIORS 0: SOS had no answer for DCB pitching, managing just one hit, two walks and four total base runners. Zelasney's single in the third was the lone hit.
Three walks and a hit batter combined for a 2-0 DCB lead after one inning. A walk and two singles added another run in the fourth. DCB broke it open in the fifth on three walks, two hit batters and two singles for five runs.
Wingard took the loss after throwing just ⅔ of an inning but walking three. Branting came on for the next 3 and ⅔ and allowed two runs on two hits but didn't have any run support.
TECUMSEH 12, SOS SENIORS 7: SOS led 3-1 through three innings when Tecumseh seized the lead for good in the fourth by plating six on four hits, a walk and an error. SOS cut the deficit to one with three runs in the top of the six but Tecumseh answered with five.
Mick Hoatson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Grady Belt and Wyatt Urban each had two hits and Hoatson went five strong innings on the mound giving up five hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out four. However, 12 runs were charged to his ledger because of seven SOS errors.
MALCOLM 7, SOS SENIORS 6: SOS scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning and led by that margin until the fifth when Malcolm tied it up. The Rebels responded right away with three in the bottom half but then lost the lead when they gave up five hits, two walks and committed an error in the sixth. Six Malcolm runs crossed the plate and put the visitors ahead to stay.
SOS plate one more in home half of the inning but left the bases loaded then went down in order in the seventh.
Hoatson was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Zelasney was 2 for 4 with two driven in on a two-run home run in the fifth and Branting went 4 and ⅓ with two hits, two runs, both earned, four walks and two strikeouts. He did not figure into the decision.
Geneva.....................................................................2-0-0-3-1 -- 6-4-4
SOS Seniors (5-4)..................................................9-6-3-0-X -- 18-15-4
Win: Jett Pinneo (1-0) 5IP, 4H, 6R, 1ER, 2BB. 10K. 2B: Pinneo, Colin Wingard. 3B: Grady Belt, Isaiah Zelasney, HR: Pinneo. RBI: Belt 2, Pierce Branting 2, Mick Hoatson, Colton Kirby 3, Pinneo 3, Wingard, Zelasney 3. R: Pinneo 4, Zelasney 3, Belt, Branting 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Wingard 3, Leighton Nuttelman, Colton Kirby 2. SB: Grady Belt, Colton Kirby 2, Isaiah Zelasney 2.
DCB.........................................................................2-0-0-1-5 -- 8-4-0
SOS Seniors (4-4)......................................................0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-1-2
Loss: Colin Wingard (0-1) 0.2IP, 0H, 2R, 1ER, 3BB, 0K. 1B: Isaiah Zelasney. BB: Grady Belt, Colton Kirby.
SOS Seniors (4-3)..............................................1-0-2-0-0-3-1 -- 7-10-7
Tecumsen..........................................................0-1-0-6-0-5-X -- 12-6-4
Loss: Mick Hoatson (2-2) 5IP, 5H, 12R, 3ER, 5BB, 4K. 2B: 2B: Grady Belt 2, Jett Pinneo, Wyatt Urban, Isaiah Zelasney. 3B: Mick Hoatson. RBI: Grady Belt, Mick Hoatson 2, Colton Kirby, Isaiah Zelasney 2. R: Pinneo, Belt 2, Hoatson, Urban, Brayden Schmidtberger, Andrew Dubas.
Malcolm..............................................................0-0-0-0-2-5-0 -- 7-8-2
SOS Seniors (4-2)................................................2-0-0-0-3-1-0 -- 6-8-2
Loss: Mick Hoatson (2-1) 0.1IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER. 2B: Hoatson. HR: Isaiah Zelasney. RBI: Hoatson, Zelasney 2. RBI: Jett Pinneo, Shayden Lundstrom, Hoatson 2, Zelasney, Brayden Schmidtberger.