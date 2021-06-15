SOS Seniors end three-game skid

Pinneo also picked up the win on the mound, tossing all five innings with four hits, six runs, only one earned, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

DCB 8, SOS SENIORS 0: SOS had no answer for DCB pitching, managing just one hit, two walks and four total base runners. Zelasney's single in the third was the lone hit.

Three walks and a hit batter combined for a 2-0 DCB lead after one inning. A walk and two singles added another run in the fourth. DCB broke it open in the fifth on three walks, two hit batters and two singles for five runs.

Wingard took the loss after throwing just ⅔ of an inning but walking three. Branting came on for the next 3 and ⅔ and allowed two runs on two hits but didn't have any run support.

TECUMSEH 12, SOS SENIORS 7: SOS led 3-1 through three innings when Tecumseh seized the lead for good in the fourth by plating six on four hits, a walk and an error. SOS cut the deficit to one with three runs in the top of the six but Tecumseh answered with five.

Mick Hoatson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Grady Belt and Wyatt Urban each had two hits and Hoatson went five strong innings on the mound giving up five hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out four. However, 12 runs were charged to his ledger because of seven SOS errors.