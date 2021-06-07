SOS Seniors routs North Bend

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Seniors routed North Bend 17-1 on June 1 to improve their record to 4-1 on the season.

Grady Belt, Mick Hoatson and Wyatt Urban each drove in three runs with Shayden Lundstrom leading the team with four runs scored and five stolen bases.

SOS led 5-0 after two innings on a Lundstrom RBI single, a Isaac Whitmore two-run single, Hoatson RBI single and a passed ball.

North Bend scored its only run in the third inning on a RBI double by Hunter Johnston.

SOS tallied 12 runs in the final two inning to break the game open. Belt's RBI single and two fielder's choices led to a three-run fourth inning to make it 8-1.

Nine runs would come home in the fifth and final inning. Konner Batenhorst stole home with Hoatson following that up with a RBI single.

After a hit by pitch scored Hoatson, Andrew Dubas hit a RBI single to make it 13-1.

Following an RBI groundout by Cohen Calahan, Jett Pinneo drove in a run on a double to left field to make it 15-1.

Belt brought in the final two runs of the game with a single to right field.