SOS Seniors score nearly 60 runs in four games

Offense was the story for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors during a week in which the Rebels scored nearly 60 runs and won three of four.

Shayden Lundstrom was one of the main run producers for the Seniors. In the four games, he batted 6 for 11 with nine RBIs and sevens run scored.

Isaiah Zelasney also had a productive week batting 8 for 11 with three doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored.

SOS won both games against Utica-Beaver Crossing in a pair of games June 15at home and Sunday on the road, defeated Geneva on June 19 and loss to Central City on June 17.

SOS REBELS SENIOR 25, UBC 8. A big first inning propelled the Rebels to a 25-8 win on June 20.

SOS scored 13 runs in the first inning on seven RBI singles, two wild pitches and two ground outs.

UBC scored two runs in the first and six in the third, but the Rebels scored 12 runs in the final two innings to close out a four-inning victory.

Two errors and a wild pitch led to four runs in the third. In the fourth, Isaac Whitmore, Jett Pinneo and Lundstrom worked back-to-back-to-back bases loaded walks to make it 20-8.