SOS Seniors score nearly 60 runs in four games

Offense was the story for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors during a week in which the Rebels scored nearly 60 runs and won three of four.
Shayden Lundstrom was one of the main run producers for the Seniors. In the four games, he batted 6 for 11 with nine RBIs and sevens run scored.
Isaiah Zelasney also had a productive week batting 8 for 11 with three doubles, six RBIs and six runs scored.
SOS won both games against Utica-Beaver Crossing in a pair of games June 15at home and Sunday on the road, defeated Geneva on June 19 and loss to Central City on June 17.
SOS REBELS SENIOR 25, UBC 8. A big first inning propelled the Rebels to a 25-8 win on June 20.
SOS scored 13 runs in the first inning on seven RBI singles, two wild pitches and two ground outs.
UBC scored two runs in the first and six in the third, but the Rebels scored 12 runs in the final two innings to close out a four-inning victory.
Two errors and a wild pitch led to four runs in the third. In the fourth, Isaac Whitmore, Jett Pinneo and Lundstrom worked back-to-back-to-back bases loaded walks to make it 20-8.
A fielder's choice made it 21-8. Mick Hoatson hit a RBI single with Zelasney following him with a RBI double to conclude the scoring.
Zelasney threw a three-inning complete game allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits.
Lundstrom led the team with three RBIs. Pinneo, Grady Belt, Zelasney, Pierce Branting, Wyatt Urban and Whitmore drove in two runs apiece.
SOS REBELS SENIOR 13, GENEVA 8. SOS threw a combined six-inning no-hitter as the Rebels secured a 13-8 win on June 19.
Colton Kirby, Brayden Schmidtberger and Kolton Neujahr combined to allow eight runs without a base hit. They struck out eight and walked six Geneva hitters.
Despite not recording a hit, Geneva scored six runs in the opening inning on three errors, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch.
The Rebels cut the deficit in half in the next frame on a passed ball, a Zelasney single and an error.
SOS took the lead for good in the second inning, plating five runs. Lundstrom started the scoring on a RBI double. Belt and Zelasney drove in the next three runs on singles to make it 7-6. The lead grew to two on a RBI triple from Branting.
The Rebels scored four runs in the third on a Lundstrom RBI single, two errors and a Hoatson RBI single.
Geneva made it 12-8 on an error and a wild pitch, but couldn't come any closer.
Lundstrom drove in another run on a sac fly in the fifth to make it 13-8. He finished the day 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Pinneo scored three times and Zelasney tallied two RBIs and two runs scored.
CENTRAL CITY 10, SOS REBELS SENIOR 8: The Rebels Senior held a healthy three-run lead heading to the bottom of the fifth on June 17.
That's where the game slipped away as Central City scored five runs in the frame to take the lead for good.
After a two-run first by Central City, the Rebels got on the board on a RBI single by Pierce Branting in the second.
Central City made it 4-1 after two innings on a RBI double and single, but beginning in the third inning, SOS mounted its comeback.
The Rebels Senior tied the game on a fielder's choice, a Zelasney RBI single and a Branting RBI ground out.
SOS took its first lead, 7-4, in the fourth inning on a balk and a Hoatson two-run double to left field.
Pitcher Colin Wingard got into trouble in the fifth, allowing a two-run single to make it a one-run game. With Branting on the mound in relief, Central City scored a go-ahead RBI single to make it 8-7.
A wild pitch to close the frame proved to be a big insurance run for Central City for a two-run cushion 9-7..
Wingard drove in a run on a hit by pitch to make it 9-8, but Central regained its two-run lead on a passed ball.
SOS went down in order in the seventh to close a 10-8 comeback win for Central City.
The Rebels got multi-hit games from Pinneo, Hoatson and Zelasney. Hoatson and Branting drove in two runs apiece.
Wingard got the loss throwing 4 and ⅔ innings allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits. He struck out four Central hitters and walked one.
SOS REBELS SENIOR 10, UBC 9: It was a back-and-forth game on June 15 between UBC and SOS.
UBC jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings against SOS starter Hoatson.
SOS mounted a comeback, reeling off seven unanswered runs from the second to the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.
Urban put SOS on the board with a RBI single in the second. The Rebels scored four in the third on a Lundstrom sac fly, a balk, a Zelasney two-run double and a Branting RBI double.
Holding a 5-4 lead, SOS tacked on two more in the fourth on another balk and a fielding error.
UBC retook the lead in the fifth on a fielding error, walk and single to lead 8-7.
The Rebels answered back in the sixth on a game-tying RBI triple by Jett Pinneo and an RBI single by Lundstrom.
It was 9-8 SOS with UBC facing its last chance to tie the game. UBC tied the game on a bases loaded walk and forced extra innings.
SOS won the game on a walk-off single by Pinneo that brought in Wingard.
Pinneo went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a two runs scored. Lundstrom also drove in a pair of runs. Zelasney and Branting joined Pinneo and Lundstrom in posting a multi-hit game.
Lundstrom threw the most innings for the Rebels Senior going 4 and ⅓ innings allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits. He struck out six UBC hitters.
