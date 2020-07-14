SOS Seniors split a pair

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors put together a complete offensive performance while extending their winning streak to five on Saturday but saw it come to an end the next afternoon in a road loss to Beatrice.
Nine different Rebels had hits in a 9-1 win over BDS before forcing Sunday's game to extra innings with two runs in the seventh then losing when Beatrice walked it off in the 10th.
The Seniors record now sits at 8-3-1 after the two games.
SOS 9, BDS 1: SOS plated two each in the second and third then responded to BDS only run in the fifth with three in the bottom half. Two more in the sixth ended it on the mercy rule.
Tanner Wood started for the Rebels and threw 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.
Max Hoatson came in for the final 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two batters and striking out three.
Kyle Napier led SOS with two hits, while Hoatson, Isaiah Zelasney, Cooper Gierhan, Jett Pinneo, Tanner Wood, Pierce Branting, Bailey Belt and Grady Belt were all successful at the plate with hits.
Pinneo doubled and Branting tripled.
Grady Belt drove in three runs to lead SOS and Hoatson crossed home plate three times.
After a scoreless first inning, Max Hoatson scored for the Rebels on a Mick Hoatson ground out before Zelasney singled in a run to give SOS a 2-0 lead. Max Hoatson hit a one-out single to score another run in the bottom of the third and stole home later that inning to give the home team a 4-0 advantage.
BDS finally scored in the fifth after a leadoff walk, back-to-back singles and another walk.
Gierhan hit a leadoff single in the fifth and scored on a ground out later in the inning before Branting tripled in a run. Branting scored during the next at bat on a ground out to give the Rebels a 7-1 lead.
Grady Belt capped off the game with a two-run RBI single to give SOS the mercy-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.
BEATRICE 8, SOS 7: A back-and-forth contest went the way of Beatrice when the hosts put together three straight hits in the 10th.
SOS plated two in its first at bat but Beatrice answered with three. The Rebels then scored in the third and fourth and led 5-3 just before Beatrice took a two-run lead with four in the fifth.
A single then two-out error in the seventh led to Kyle Napier tying hte game on a line drive to right. SOS had a leadoff single erased in the eighth with a double play, had a leadoff walk eliminated in the ninth with another double play then stranded a two-out walk in the 10th.
Gierhan led SOS with four hits while Kyle Napier, Max Hoatson and Mick Hoatson finished with three each.
Gierhan also started on the mound for SOS, pitching five innings where he allowed one earned run on eight hits. He walked no batters and struck out four. SOS had six unearned runs because of five errors.
SOS led 5-3 in the fifth with two outs when two errors, two singles and a double gave Beatrice a 7-5 lead.
The Rebels left 14 men on base.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
