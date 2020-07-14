SOS Seniors split a pair

After a scoreless first inning, Max Hoatson scored for the Rebels on a Mick Hoatson ground out before Zelasney singled in a run to give SOS a 2-0 lead. Max Hoatson hit a one-out single to score another run in the bottom of the third and stole home later that inning to give the home team a 4-0 advantage.

BDS finally scored in the fifth after a leadoff walk, back-to-back singles and another walk.

Gierhan hit a leadoff single in the fifth and scored on a ground out later in the inning before Branting tripled in a run. Branting scored during the next at bat on a ground out to give the Rebels a 7-1 lead.

Grady Belt capped off the game with a two-run RBI single to give SOS the mercy-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.

BEATRICE 8, SOS 7: A back-and-forth contest went the way of Beatrice when the hosts put together three straight hits in the 10th.

SOS plated two in its first at bat but Beatrice answered with three. The Rebels then scored in the third and fourth and led 5-3 just before Beatrice took a two-run lead with four in the fifth.