SOS Seniors win two blowouts, Juniors bounce back with win at Neligh

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Senior bats broke out last weekend in wins over Geneva Friday and Neligh Sunday. The Seniors defeated Geneva 12-3 with 10 runs in the first two innings. They repeated that against Neligh in a 14-5 victory.

Colin Wingard led the SOS offensive charge on a 4 for 5 performance in the two games with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Korbe Urkoski drove in four runs over the two games with three hits and one double.

SOS improved its record to 7-1 ahead of Wednesday's game against Twin River.

The Juniors split its games, falling to Geneva on Friday 10-5 and defeating Neligh 5-4. They are now 5-5 on the season.

Seniors 14, Neligh 5 (Sunday): SOS scored 14 runs on 13 hits as eight different Rebels scored at least one run.

Wingard drove in four runs on 3 for 3 hitting with two runs. Pierce Branting recorded three RBIs and scored twice. Wyatt Urban, Conner Schnell and Cohen Calahan both had two RBIs.

Mick Hoatson crossed home plate three times and Grady Belt scored twice.

Five Rebels pitchers took the mound. They allowed five runs on four hits and struck out six Neligh hitters.

Juniors 5, Neligh 4 (Sunday): Collin Vrbka and Logan Lindsley's two-hit games led to the Juniors securing enough runs to hold on for the victory.

Vrbka was 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Lindsley also went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run. Kolton Neujahr recorded the only other RBI for the Rebels.

Brayden Santos and Neujahr tossed three innings each, allowing two runs total and striking out five. Conner Schnell recorded the save inducing a ground out to third after Neligh scored on a sac fly and error.

Seniors 12, Geneva 3 (Friday): Seniors recorded 10 runs on five hits and seven walks in the first two frames to set up a mercy-rule win.

Branting recorded three walks and Belt scored three times despite not officially recording an at-bat. Lundstrom and Urkoski recorded two RBIs each. Hoatson, Branting, Lundstrom and Urban crossed home plate two times each.

Neujahr started the game and tossed two shutout innings allowing just two hits and striking out two Geneva hitters. Dalton Pokorney had the second-most work, throwing 1 and 2/3 innings allowing two runs and striking out two.

Geneva 10, Juniors 5 (Friday): Geneva nearly run-ruled SOS as it led 10-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Lindsley's one-out RBI single to center scored Vrbka to extend the game. SOS tacked on a pair in the fifth on a Vrbka RBI sac fly and an Owen Krafka ground out.

Kelby Neujahr hit 2 for 3 with one run. Vrbka drove in two runs, and Brayden Schmidtberger scored two runs.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.