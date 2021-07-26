SOS set for area championship

Zelasney tied it up with a sac fly when SOS loaded the bases to start the sixth then Belt came home from third in the next at-bat on a failed pickoff attempt at first.

Lundstrom drove a full-count pitch over the wall in center with Pinneo on base in the seventh and gave the Rebels some insurance. That proved to be crucial in the bottom of the seventh when three walks and a hit batter scored Sutton's final run of the game.

SOS 7, Wilber 3: Wilber plated the first run in the first inning but SOS scored six of its seven between the second and fifth and held a 6-1 lead when Wilber added lone runs in the sixth and seventh.

Pinneo singled in the third and fourth and drove in a run on his second hit. Zelasney was hit by a pitch and scored a run in the second, singled and scored in the fifth and singled in the seventh. Urban singled in the fourth and fifth, driving in Zelasney in the fifth, and walked in the sixth.

Wingard retired nine in a row between the end of the first inning and a one-out single in the fourth.

SOS 9, UBC 4: Belt reached base in all four of his at-bats, singling in the first, doubling in the second, walking in the fourth and reaching on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth.