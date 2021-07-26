SOS set for area championship

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg was on the doorstep of history when the Banner-Press went to print on Tuesday morning.
Following three straight wins in the Area Tournament held in Geneva, SOS and Utica-Beaver Crossing (UBC) were the only two teams that remained of the six that started on Friday.
SOS needs just one win because of the three-win start and faced UBC on Tuesday at 7 p.m. By virtue of their three wins, the Rebels had to be beaten twice to suffer elimination.
Based on the first three games, UBC had to find its offense to have a chance. SOS scored at least seven runs in each of the the three victories, defeating UBC in the opening round 9-4, Wilber 7-3 on Saturday and Sutton 11-9.
SOS trailed for just four innings all weekend, scoring early in each contest, and in one case coming back in the final two innings against Sutton.
Grady Belt was 2 for 5 with five RBIs and a double against UBC. Jett Pinneo, Isaiah Zelasney and Wyatt Urban each had two hits while Colin Wingard tossed all seven innings and struck out seven in the win over Wilber.
Zelansey drove in four, Urban drove in three and Shayden Lundstrom had a home run on Sunday against Sutton.
SOS 11, Sutton 9: SOS jumped out to a 7-2 lead through the first 3 and 1/2 innings when Sutton responded with four in the bottom half of the fourth then pushed across two more and took the lead in the fifth.
Zelasney tied it up with a sac fly when SOS loaded the bases to start the sixth then Belt came home from third in the next at-bat on a failed pickoff attempt at first.
Lundstrom drove a full-count pitch over the wall in center with Pinneo on base in the seventh and gave the Rebels some insurance. That proved to be crucial in the bottom of the seventh when three walks and a hit batter scored Sutton's final run of the game.
SOS 7, Wilber 3: Wilber plated the first run in the first inning but SOS scored six of its seven between the second and fifth and held a 6-1 lead when Wilber added lone runs in the sixth and seventh.
Pinneo singled in the third and fourth and drove in a run on his second hit. Zelasney was hit by a pitch and scored a run in the second, singled and scored in the fifth and singled in the seventh. Urban singled in the fourth and fifth, driving in Zelasney in the fifth, and walked in the sixth.
Wingard retired nine in a row between the end of the first inning and a one-out single in the fourth.
SOS 9, UBC 4: Belt reached base in all four of his at-bats, singling in the first, doubling in the second, walking in the fourth and reaching on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth.
He drove in the first run of the game and scored Pinneo on a drive to left in the first. His double in the second cleared the bases and pushed three across for a 4-0 lead.