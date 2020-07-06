SOS sweeps Albion

Pinneo scored Mick Hoatson with a third-inning double for an 8-0 lead. Branting drove in Grady Belt with two on and one down to make it 9-0 in the fifth. An error on that single then a single by Max Hoatson in the next at bat brought in two more runs and put the mercy rule into play.

"The (SOS Seniors) are just really good," Albion head coach Andy Bird said. "They've got a lot of kids that have played together a lot. They have a lot of very talented kids."

The Albion Juniors took a 2-0 lead over SOS in the first but saw that advantage slip away and fell into a two-run deficit when the Rebels scored all four of their runs in the third.

Albion was gifted its two-run lead after the Rebels walked the first five batters of the game.

In the third, Branting tripled with two on, Isaiah Zelasney's sac fly scored the go-ahead run and Mick Hoatson added another on a single.

Colin Wingard was the winning pitcher for the Rebels. He allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out 10.