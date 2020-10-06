Spatz,Christensen lead Tigers at Pioneers Park

East Butler freshmen Madison Spatz and Sydney Christensen led Tiger results at Pioneers Park in Lincoln during the Lincoln Lutheran Inivte on Oct. 1.

Spatz ran 27 minutes, 55.79 seconds for 34th place while Christensen was 35thin a time of 28:06.16. That pair was followed by junior Lanae Aerts in 41st, senior Audrey Belew in 44th, freshman Lauren Sousek in 48th and senior Madison Spatz in 49th.

Those results left East Butler sixth out of six teams with 105 team points. Tri County scored 21 team points and took the team title with four runners in the top 10 and 11 fewer points than Lincoln Christian. Lincoln Christian's Sadye Daniell won the race by nearly 17 seconds over Brekyn Kok of Cornterstone.

Sophomore Alex Pierce in 39th was the top East Butler boys finish. He ran 20:18.76 and was followed by senior Michael Polivka in 47th, senior Justin Dvorak in 51st, sophomore Carson Borgman in 61st and junior Joe Urban in 67th.

The Tigers were 11 out of 12 with 198 team points. Lincoln Pius X dominated the race with four in the top 10, five in the top 20 and 17 team points - 27 ahead of Lincoln Christian. Pius senior Owen Sovereign won the boys title over Logan Lebo of Lincoln Christian by more than four seconds.

