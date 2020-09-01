Sports Roundup: Aquinas volleyball opens with win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas Catholic volleyball opened the 2020 season with a win, albeit a hard-earned one.

Aquinas dropped the first set to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-21, dominated the next two 25-13 and 25-20 but then were forced into a fifth with a 25-11 loss. The Monarchs regrouped and started the new year with a match victory 15-12.

"On Thursday after that fourth set, I just told the girls that we would win this game if we controlled our side of the court," coach Kelly Tvrdy said. "If we could side out right away and take care of our side, we would come out on top, and that’s exactly what they did. They stayed level-headed and kept pushing. Natalie Eller did a great job in serve receive and Madisen Jelinek played smart at the net."

The Monarchs then took a step up in competition, hosting Hastings Saint Cecilia and Kearney Catholic. Kearney Catholic held off the Monarchs 25-22 and 25-21 while St. Cecilia dispatched of Aquinas 25-17, 25-16.