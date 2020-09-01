Sports Roundup: Aquinas volleyball opens with win

Aquinas Catholic volleyball opened the 2020 season with a win, albeit a hard-earned one.
Aquinas dropped the first set to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-21, dominated the next two 25-13 and 25-20 but then were forced into a fifth with a 25-11 loss. The Monarchs regrouped and started the new year with a match victory 15-12.
"On Thursday after that fourth set, I just told the girls that we would win this game if we controlled our side of the court," coach Kelly Tvrdy said. "If we could side out right away and take care of our side, we would come out on top, and that’s exactly what they did. They stayed level-headed and kept pushing. Natalie Eller did a great job in serve receive and Madisen Jelinek played smart at the net."
The Monarchs then took a step up in competition, hosting Hastings Saint Cecilia and Kearney Catholic. Kearney Catholic held off the Monarchs 25-22 and 25-21 while St. Cecilia dispatched of Aquinas 25-17, 25-16.
"On Saturday the girls showed up to that first game versus Kearney Catholic and played hard. There wasn’t any one mistake that we kept repeating over and over other than missed serves," Tvrdy said. "When it came to Hastings, the girls lacked in discipline and it showed on the court throughout the entire game. We just need to head into next week and make that and serving our priority and the rest should work itself out.
"This is a great group of hardworking girls who in my opinion will make great strides this season."
Scouts drop three
David City volleyball had little time to ease into a new season with a slate of three matches that included last year's Class C-1 runner-up.
David City traveled to C-1 No. 1 Saint Paul on Aug. 27 then faced a triangular on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic that included the hosts, ranked No. 3 in C-1, and Class B program Aurora.
Saint Paul took down David City 25-8, 25-14, 25-20, GICC was a winner 25-8, 25-6 and Aurora was victorious 25-23, 25-13.
Lauren Vandenberg led the Scouts with seven kills in the opener while Payton Andel had nine digs and eight assists.
David City had 16 kills to 16 assists and couldn't find any holes in the St. Paul defense. The Wildcats dug up 54 other Scout shots.
GICC hit .341 for the match on Saturday and was led by Maddie Urbanski with eight kills. But the biggest factor was the Crusaders presence at the net. They blocked 10 Scout shots.
Neely Behrns had 11 kills and hit .444 against Aurora while Andel had 17 assists. The two teams were comparable in hitting, blocking and digging but it was 12 Husky aces, and 12 Scout receiving errors that proved to be a major difference.
Blue River wins 2 of 3 at NEN
Blue River softball won two of three at the Northeast Nebraska Tournament to finish a 2-3 week and move its record to 3-4 two weeks into the season.
The Panthers defeated Pierce and Highway 91 on Saturday while also suffering a loss to the hosts. Earlier in the week, they dropped a game to DC West/Concordia on Aug. 27 and fell to North Bend on Aug. 24.
Blue River 13, Pierce 9: The Panthers trialed 9-6 in the fourth when the bats exploded or seven runs.
"After a slow start defensively that caused us to fall behind, our bats came alive and our defense finished strong," coach Greg Jahde said. Kira Pavlik, Taylor Hayes and Allie Neujahr each had two hits.
Blue River 11, Highway 91 9: The Panther led 8-2 through 4 and 1/2 when the Cyclones tightened it up with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blue River held on with a three-run response in the top of the sixth.
Highway 91 had the tying runs at second and third in the bottom of the sixth but Neujahr tossed a strikeout to end the game. Carissa Schoenrock had three hits and three RBIs.
NEN 16, Blue River 4: An 8-4 game through 2 and 1/2 turned into a mercy rule win for NEN when the hosts plated eight in the bottom of the third.
Neujahr had two long doubles.
"NEN just pounded the ball. Best lineup we have seen all year," Jahde said. "Just seemed like our pitchers were gassed. Proud of our girls to get to the finals."
AUG. 27 - DC WEST/CONCORDIA 13, BLUE RIVER 9: DC West scored seven in the first inning and led 12-1 after three.
"Taylor Hames hit two home runs to lead our offense. Allie Neujahr also had two hits. We really struggled defensively," Jahde said. "Most of that was in the first three innings. I'm proud of the way the girls kept fighting and never game up."
AUG. 24 - NORTH BEND 14, BLUE RIVER 13
Aquinas splits with Ponca on weekend
Aquinas softball split with Ponca in a pair of games at the West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic Invite on Saturday, salvaging a win for the week.
The Monarchs opened with a 10-3 loss to Wahoo Neumann on Aug. 25, dropped a 9-1 game to the hosts at GACC on Saturday then split with Ponca in a 13-3 win and 12-5 loss.
The Monarchs sit 3-3 ahead of a triangular on Thursday at Twin River.
