Spring Sadness: NSAA postpones season

"I think everyone was seen this coming for a while," he said. "I think I had my anxious moments last week. I expected it all day Sunday. I really thought they’d shut the whole season down and I was kind of pleased to hear they gave it a two-week window and said they would reevaluate. I thought that was nice. That was better than what I expected.

"Right now my window of hope if pretty tiny. I’m not going to give it up yet. We had a meeting today and all the kids have workouts for the next few week. They’re not happy that this isn’t going to happen. At least they went home today thinking that there’s a chance they have a meet in a few week. But, I don’t see that happening."

To many coaches, the likelihood of starting the season back up in April seems unlikely. Yet, most are still holding on to hope that at least part of the season can be salvaged

"I am the ultimate optimist," Smith said. "I'm telling my students that hopefully everything we're doing now, all the school closures, although they're a sacrifice for us and we're the young people that this specific illness is probably going to effect the least, but it's more of the people around us.