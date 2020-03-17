Spring Sadness: NSAA postpones season

The spring sport season was scheduled to begin its first contest on Thursday, but a memo sent out by the NSAA on Monday changed all of that.
The press release sent out read as follows: "Effective Monday, March 16 all NSAA activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
"Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
"As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms."
After the suspension or cancellations of almost all professional and college sporting events most coaches weren't surprised by the decision.
Knowing it was coming didn't make it any easier for the coaches, though.
"It was good, I think, that the NSAA stepped in and said set it down and reevaluate it every couple weeks," Aquinas Catholic girls track and field coach Tony Smith said. "Hopefully, some good things will happen after that."
East Butler head coach Dale Nielsen also wasn't surprised by the decision, but was happy to see that the NSAA left open the possibility of everything eventually returning to normal.
"I think everyone was seen this coming for a while," he said. "I think I had my anxious moments last week. I expected it all day Sunday. I really thought they’d shut the whole season down and I was kind of pleased to hear they gave it a two-week window and said they would reevaluate. I thought that was nice. That was better than what I expected.
"Right now my window of hope if pretty tiny. I’m not going to give it up yet. We had a meeting today and all the kids have workouts for the next few week. They’re not happy that this isn’t going to happen. At least they went home today thinking that there’s a chance they have a meet in a few week. But, I don’t see that happening."
To many coaches, the likelihood of starting the season back up in April seems unlikely. Yet, most are still holding on to hope that at least part of the season can be salvaged
"I am the ultimate optimist," Smith said. "I'm telling my students that hopefully everything we're doing now, all the school closures, although they're a sacrifice for us and we're the young people that this specific illness is probably going to effect the least, but it's more of the people around us.
"The elderly people around us and anyone else with underlying health issues that we're doing this for. Hopefully if we make all these sacrifices it'll pay huge dividends and the sooner we do them, the sooner we can get back hopefully."
David City boys track coach Drew Rodine, along with other coaches, weren't able to even meet with their athletes to share the news.
"I know last week they had that already in their mindset, as far as if it was a possibility and when it could happen," he said. "I know a lot of them were hoping it wouldn't happen. I know we had quite a few seniors that were looking forward to the season."
While no official practices can take place, many coaches are encouraging athletes to stay in shape just in case the season were to start in April
"Luckily, I coach a group that can do a lot of the work on their own," Smith said. "I'll make sure that they have workouts that they can do on their own outside. It's just like going for a walk for them.
"I really truly believe this stuff will pay huge dividends for us. Even though it's a sacrifice for our kids, they're doing it for the greater good. Hopefully, we can get back out their sooner rather than later."
