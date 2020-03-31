SRC boys frustratingly close to state

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball entered the 2018-19 season with high goals on making the state tournament and going on a postseason run in Lincoln.
The Huskies returned all but three players from a squad that went 17-7 in the 2018-19 season including an unbeaten mark in conference play and the Crossroads Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Key returnees included Jett Pinneo, Bailey Belt, Colin Wingard and Alec Wieseman. Pinneo reached the 1,000-point career mark this season, Belt piled up 65 assists the year before, Wingard blocked a total of 24 shots and grabbed 90 rebounds and Wieseman had 46 assists to go with 64 rebounds.
Those four made up a core of what was perhaps the best season in school history. The 2019 team broke the streak of losing seasons and finished 8-3 down the stretch before a loss in the subdistrict final.
Entering the 2019-20 season, head coach Grant Gabel and the returning Huskies believed they possessed the necessary firepower to make it all the way to Lincoln.
After a loss to Twin River in the subdistrict championship game, SRC and to wait to see if its 18-6 record would qualify it for a wildcard spot. After a few stressful hours, the Huskies learned they would have one more shot.
Unfortunately for the five seniors, a loss in the district finals to C-2 No.3 Yutan left Shelby-Rising City one game short of its end goal.
"Our potential and expectations going into this season were pretty high and the kids went out every night trying to live up to those expectations," Gabel said. "We had a good core of kids returning for this season and we thought we had a great chance at making a deep run in the postseason.
"Class C-2 was a very loaded class, and I thought the kids did an awesome job going out and competing every night. We didn’t make it down to Lincoln which was the ultimate end goal but it was fun watching the kids grow and get better every day."
You have free articles remaining.
Shelby-Rising City finished the season with an 18-7 record. Though that was one win short of the first state tournament since the two schools combined, Gabel pointed out several highlights the players "will never forget."
SRC made the Crossroads Conference tournament championship game for the second year in a row, finished district runner ups and capped a 24-0 regular-season record against conference opponents over the last two years.
The Huskies lose five seniors that helped create those memories - Pinneo, Belt, Josh Seibert, Antonio Lopez and Wieseman.
Pinneo, Belt and Wieseman had big senior seasons after big junior campaigns. Seibert came in and added a boost after transferring from David City. Lopez suffered an injury during football season and was unable to play this year.
"When you look at a team leader it all starts with Jett Pinneo," Gabel said. "He has been a tremendous player for us and it obviously shows how good he really is after reaching 1,000 points in his career this season. Bailey Belt was our guy who would go out and look to shut down the opponent's best player.
"... Alec Wieseman was our do a little bit of everything type of player. Those four guys really provided us a solid core that the other guys bought in with and gave us an overall really good team."
Gabel is already looking forward to next year, and returning players like Wingard and Hunter Long. Shelby-Rising City could be in for another successful season.
"Colin Wingard really stepped up and became a great all-around scorer and rebounder for us..." Gabel said. "Hunter Long was a guy going into this season that I was excited to see develop. He isn’t the biggest guy, but what he lacks in size he makes up in passion and effort. He wouldn’t complain about anything, and he was an important part of our success this year."
The cupboard certainly isn't bare. New leaders must be identified, but the program seems still within its best days.
"We have a very good group coming back next season and we have the chance at being very competitive," Gabel said. "Losing our talented group of seniors will be a great challenge to this team, and we will have to lean more on our defense and size to have success. I really think if we find that common ground of defense and using our size to our advantage, next season could be another successful one."
Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!