SRC boys frustratingly close to state

"When you look at a team leader it all starts with Jett Pinneo," Gabel said. "He has been a tremendous player for us and it obviously shows how good he really is after reaching 1,000 points in his career this season. Bailey Belt was our guy who would go out and look to shut down the opponent's best player.

"... Alec Wieseman was our do a little bit of everything type of player. Those four guys really provided us a solid core that the other guys bought in with and gave us an overall really good team."

Gabel is already looking forward to next year, and returning players like Wingard and Hunter Long. Shelby-Rising City could be in for another successful season.

"Colin Wingard really stepped up and became a great all-around scorer and rebounder for us..." Gabel said. "Hunter Long was a guy going into this season that I was excited to see develop. He isn’t the biggest guy, but what he lacks in size he makes up in passion and effort. He wouldn’t complain about anything, and he was an important part of our success this year."

The cupboard certainly isn't bare. New leaders must be identified, but the program seems still within its best days.