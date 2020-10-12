 Skip to main content
SRC golf ends season at districts
SRC golf ends season at districts

Shelby-Rising City Huskies

Shelby-Rising City golf season saw its season come to an end after it placed ninth in the C-2 district golf meet at Oakland Golf Club.

The team score was 572. No individual Husky scoring was available.

The teams that qualified for state were Boone Central on a team total of 395, Omaha Brownell Talbot with a 416 and Columbus Scotus combining for a 423. 

Four golfers also qualified individually - Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig, Emily Beed of Fullerton, Karah Johnson of Oakland-Craig and Dianna Taylor of Arlington. 

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen won the meet with a score of 77, Anderson shot an 88, Scotus freshman Cecilia Arndt scored a 91 for third, Grayson Shirey of Brownell Talbot came in fourth with a score of 94, Emaan Khan of Omaha Brownell Talbot placed fifth with a scored of 96, Rachel Malander of Boone Central came in sixth with a 98, Beed carded a 99 for seventh, Johnson scored a 104 for eighth, Elizabeth Goebel of Brownell Talbot tallied a 105 for ninth and Taylor scored a 106 for 10th. 

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net

