SRC Golf: Huskies shooting for more consistent play

"Last year we struggled with consistency and will need some upperclassman to step up," coach Jon Riggs said in an interview prior to the cancellation of the season. "This year I see students competing for spots and placing well at golf meets. We will go to some tough courses that will help us out before going to districts at Crooked Creek Golf Course."

The Huskies are in the midst of what might rightly be called the strongest era of Shebly-Rising City golf. The program was at the state tournament three years ago and had individual golfers qualify each year between 2014-2016.

Though there isn't much Husky success to point to before this current period, it looked as if 2020 had the opportunity to continue the recent tradition and set a new standard.

There were flashes last year of potential. In the season-opening triangular with High Plains and Heartland Lutheran, SRC won by 71 shots and had six of the top seven individual scores. Wieseman led the way with a 40.

Just about two weeks later in a unique format of two-man best ball, SRC's top team finished tied for third. What followed was a series of ups and downs.