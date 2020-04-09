SRC Golf: Huskies shooting for more consistent play

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season has officially been canceled, the Banner-Press will complete season previews on each local team, its athletes and coaches.
Shelby-Rising City golf featured a young squad in 2019 that struggled with consistency.
Though the team was without a state qualifier, there were several highlights. The Huskies won the Crossroads Conference Championship Tournament for a third year in a row by 23 shots and also claimed a team win in the season-opening triangular.
SRC returns four letter winners this year - senior Bailey Belt, senior Alec Wieseman, junior Carter Fjell and sophomore Grant Brigham. That quartet plus whomever seized the fifth spot in the starting lineup faced an uphill climb at the district tournament before the NSAA announced last week that the season had been canceled.
Three state tournament teams from the year before were in the field including fourth place Lincoln Christian and fifth place Johnson County Central.
But overlooked and likely in the underdog role once the postseason arrived, Shebly-Rising City boys golf was ready to take another step and surprise those who might have been looking past the Huskies.
The key was making strong play a more regular occurrence from hole to hole and event to event.
"Last year we struggled with consistency and will need some upperclassman to step up," coach Jon Riggs said in an interview prior to the cancellation of the season. "This year I see students competing for spots and placing well at golf meets. We will go to some tough courses that will help us out before going to districts at Crooked Creek Golf Course."
The Huskies are in the midst of what might rightly be called the strongest era of Shebly-Rising City golf. The program was at the state tournament three years ago and had individual golfers qualify each year between 2014-2016.
Though there isn't much Husky success to point to before this current period, it looked as if 2020 had the opportunity to continue the recent tradition and set a new standard.
There were flashes last year of potential. In the season-opening triangular with High Plains and Heartland Lutheran, SRC won by 71 shots and had six of the top seven individual scores. Wieseman led the way with a 40.
Just about two weeks later in a unique format of two-man best ball, SRC's top team finished tied for third. What followed was a series of ups and downs.
SRC was third at a triangular in David City, finishing 33 shots behind the runners-up, bounced back in another triangular that included second place by 11 shots, took third at the Columbus Scotus Invite, took third at York then 12th the next day in Oakland then earned a fifth straight CRC Tournament title.
Bringing those results closer together each time out was the aim of 2020.
"We have players with varsity experience that have done well at meets," Riggs said. "I expect Bailey Belt and Grant Brigham to keep on improving this year to lead the team. While also having Carter Fjell step up even more this year."
