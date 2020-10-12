 Skip to main content
SRC tosses four picks in loss
Shelby-Rising City Huskies

Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) rushed for seven touchdowns and threw for three against Shelby-Rising City in a 76-26 loss in Week 7 that dropped SRC to 0-7. 

The Huskies also threw four interceptions. 

"Turnovers got us early and allowed them to take an early lead," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. (We) made a push at a comeback in the second quarter but couldn’t keep the momentum going the second half." 

Arcadia/Loup City quarterback Jadyn Scott completed 7 of 17 for 128 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Senior Tryon Calleroz rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. 

Shelby-Rising City closes out the season against East Butler (0-6) on Thursday. 

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net 

