SRC's Baker and East Butler's Kocian wins silver medal

OMAHA - Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker and East Butler's Camryn Kocian won silver medals Saturday at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships in Omaha. Baker medaled in the 100-meter hurdles while Kocian was runner-up in the 100.

Baker's 100 performance crossed the line at 15.19 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal won the race in 14.33. The silver is Baker's first state medal after she placed 12th in the event last year with a mark of 15.99. Baker posted the ninth-fastest time in the all-class standings.

"I think hurdles went really well for me. I PR'd by over a second from last year," Baker said. "I think just in one meet, it clicked in my head. Getting second was a huge achievement for me."

Kocian took home her first of two medals Saturday in the 100. She was second with a time of 12.66 seconds. The junior finished the race .11 behind Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer.

It's the second straight silver medal in the event for Kocian. She shaved .15 off last year's finals time.

"(Friday) I had a bad start and I came out sitting third in the finals. I came in today and got second," Kocian said. "I didn't run my PR, but I still had a great race. I still started good and I still tried my heart out, so I'm happy with it."

Kocian was also a medalist in the 400 relay. Along with teammates Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Meagan Janak, the Tigers placed eighth with a season-best time of 52.99 seconds. It's the second straight year East Butler earned a spot on the podium in the 400 relay.

SRC's Hunter White placed 12th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.46 seconds. Zoey Walker completed the high jump in 10th place at 5 feet. Angel Barnes finished the 3200 in 11th with a time of 12:42.61. Ava Larmon placed 13th in the discus throw with a mark of 110-4.

For East Butler, Rigatuso placed 13th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.93 seconds. Klement competed in the high jump and 300 hurdles. She posted a jump of 4-9, good for 17th place. The junior was 21st in the 300 hurdles, crossing the line in 51.85 seconds. Reese Kozisek placed 19th in the 3200 and Noah Paseka was 21st in the shot put.

For full stories on Shelby-Rising City and East Butler, check online and in next week's edition of The Banner-Press.

