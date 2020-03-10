St. Pat's puts East Butler in big early hole

East Butler senior Jaden Rhynalds scored 30 or more points for the 16th time in the last two years, hit two 3-pointers and eight free throws but didn't have quite enough to help his team overcome a big early hole against North Platte Saint Patrick's in the D1-1 district final March 3 in Wood River.

The Irish (22-2) scored the first 10 points of the game and led wire-to-wire in a 69-51 final, denying the Tigers their first state tournament in 19 years.

St. Pat's held every other member of the East Butler (14-9) roster to six points or fewer and limited Tiger shooting to 39 percent.

"I really loved the passion and the effort that our guys played with," East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. "We knew we had our work cut out for us, but we went in their with the mentality that anything can happen.

"If we put everything on the line and leave everything out there, if the scoreboard isn't in our favor, so be it. But let's not leave anything on the floor. They certainly did that. They gave everything they had. That's all you can ask for as a coach."