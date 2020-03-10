St. Pat's puts East Butler in big early hole

East Butler senior Jaden Rhynalds scored 30 or more points for the 16th time in the last two years, hit two 3-pointers and eight free throws but didn't have quite enough to help his team overcome a big early hole against North Platte Saint Patrick's in the D1-1 district final March 3 in Wood River.
The Irish (22-2) scored the first 10 points of the game and led wire-to-wire in a 69-51 final, denying the Tigers their first state tournament in 19 years.
St. Pat's held every other member of the East Butler (14-9) roster to six points or fewer and limited Tiger shooting to 39 percent.
"I really loved the passion and the effort that our guys played with," East Butler head coach Greg Jahde said. "We knew we had our work cut out for us, but we went in their with the mentality that anything can happen.
"If we put everything on the line and leave everything out there, if the scoreboard isn't in our favor, so be it. But let's not leave anything on the floor. They certainly did that. They gave everything they had. That's all you can ask for as a coach."
The 10-0 start had East Butler chasing the rest of the game. The Tigers cut into it somewhat by the end of the first quarter, drawing to within 18-11, and had it down to four midway through the second. But it was back up to 10 at halftime and the Irish scored the first six in the third.
"We were behind the eight ball right away," Jahde said. "Some of that I think was a little bit of nerves followed by a couple quick shots and a couple turnovers."
St. Pat's forced 11 first-half turnovers.
With under two minutes left to go before the halftime break, St. Pat's held a three-point lead when the Irish closed the second half on a 7-0 run.
East Butler had an opportunity to close the lead to five in the third quarter but missed a open shot.
"It seemed like every time we made a little run to chip into their lead, they'd come back down and drill a big 3-pointer," Jahde said. "We could never close the gap as close as we wanted to."
East Butler shot 11 of 26 from the field and 5 of 14 from behind the arc while making 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
"I don't like to think of us as your prototypical 16-seed team," Jahde said. "I think we're a pretty quality to team. A lot of times in those 1 vs 16 matchups, you're going to see some pretty lopsided games.
"That certainly wasn't the case that night. I think St. Pat's would probably say they found themselves in a battle."
Rhynalds shot 8 of 17 from the field and 2 of 5 from behind the arc. He also went 8 of 10 at the charity stripe.
The Banner-Press Super Senior selection averaged over 25 points a game this season.
"I'd like to say I was surprised, but it's kind of routine for him," Jahde said of Rhynalds 30-point performance. "It doesn't matter if you're playing against a team that's only won a couple games or is a top-rated team like St. Pat's. He does it so effortlessly without forcing shots. It's really fun to watch him play against an opponent of that caliber and still be able to do what he did."
Justin Dvorak grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Austin Pierce dished out three assists.
One player that gave East Butler problems was Jack Heiss, who scored 26 points after shooting 6 of 11 from the perimeter.
"We knew he was a shooter," Jahde said. "He will shoot it from anywhere on the floor. He can knock it down. That's what he did."
This is the final game for five seniors - Rhynalds, Pierce, Wade Wright, Nolan Makovicka and Justin Sousek.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com