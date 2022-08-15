State or bust: Aquinas softball eyes trip to Hastings with experienced group

Aquinas Catholic softball reached new heights last year, reaching its first district final in school history. Entering this season, the Monarchs hope to take it one step further and reach the state tournament on a squad that graduated just one senior.

Monarchs head coach Paul Gahan said he's excited to see the whole team back together and seeing what they can achieve this season.

"We've got a lot of talent. We've got a lot of experience," Gahan said. "This year, we're going to add depth to the equation and I think we're going to have a pretty solid team. I'm just anxious and excited to see where this team can go."

Thanks to a large group of juniors and seniors back, Gahan said they can help the younger players and teach them things throughout the season. The team's leadership, Gahan said, is one of the team's strength.

"Got a good group of senior leaders. We got experience. We've got girls that have started ... this will be their third or fourth year starting varsity," Gahan said. "I think they've just gotten better incrementally throughout the last four years."

Offensively, Aquinas returns most of its hitters led by Claire Wisnieski. A Lincoln Journal Star Class C All-State Second Team performer last year, the senior will pace the top of the lineup after batting .446 with five home runs last season.

"I think she (Wisnieski) should hit well over .400 and I think she's capable of hitting double-digit home runs," Gahan said. "She's a really good player, works really hard on her game. I would expect pretty good numbers from her this year."

Veronica Reimers and Jordyn Bohuslavsky return for their senior and junior seasons, respectively. Both were named Class C All-State Honorable Mention last season. Reimers batted .409 last season to go with five home runs.

"She's (Reimers) one that's capable of at least .400 and maybe more. She's also capable of some power numbers, six to eight home runs. Veronica also has a lot of speed," Gahan said. "She's a base-stealing threat anytime she's on base, so that's something else she brings to the team."

Bohuslavsky batted .370, a slight dip in production from her freshman season where she batted over .400 with seven to eight home runs.

"I think she's (Bohuslavsky) capable of breaking through again with that .400 mark and maybe a half-dozen home runs," he said. "She's certainly capable of that."

Another senior that Gahan expects to have a productive season is catcher Bianca Romshek. He said last year, they taught Romshek how to slap hit and it paid dividends as she hit .350.

"Hopefully we'll take that and improve on that number, but the one thing we did with her (Romshek) this summer is if it was an RBI situation, we had her just bat straight-left handed and not slap hit," Gahan said. "She can actually hit one or two, but I don't know if she would hit a lot of home runs, but she's certainly capable of some extra-base hits for sure."

In addition to her role at the plate, Romshek will help manage the pitching staff led by sophomore Brooklyn Stutzman and Bohuslavsky. Stutzman, also a Class C All-State Honorable Mention, pitched the bulk of the innings for the Monarchs last season.

"With Brooklyn (Stutzman), I think maturity is a big thing. She was just a freshman last year and she seemed to with stressful situations, she didn't handle it real well. I think a year of maturity will help her immensely," Gahan said. "She's a girl who works really hard with her pitching. She gets a lot of instruction. She learned another pitch over the summer, so I look for her to have kind of a breakthrough year this year in the circle."

Stutzman, Gahan said, pitched on a club softball team that played nearly 100 games has helped improve her mentality in the circle. With Bohuslavsky available to pitch, it gives Aquinas a 1-2 pitching punch.

"I think the level of competition that she played and the desire to get better and be that dominant No. 1 pitcher for us," Gahan said. "Jordyn (Bohuslavsky) is definitely capable of picking up innings and she had a good summer for us with the Crossfire team. She'll be used to pick up innings as needed and with a little bit more girls and talented girls, we have options at different positions. Certainly looking forward to do that."

For Aquinas, it feels like the state tournament or bust and the players are starting to buy into that goal.

"That is definitely the goal is to get to Hastings. We've already had this conversation with the team. It's a matter of getting all of the girls to believe in that goal and to start working towards that goal together," Gahan said. "I think if we play like we're capable, if we really come together as a team and we stay healthy, I think we can get there. I really do.”