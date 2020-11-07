Stevens, Ord outlast Aquinas

DAVID CITY – A 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter by senior Tommy Stevens capped the scoring for Ord and sealed a 24-12 C-2 state quarterfinal win Friday at David City Aquinas. Stevens set up the big play by making, arguably, an even bigger one just moments earlier.
The 5-9 190-pound Chanticleer running back and middle linebacker flew in on a blitz and ripped the ball away during a Monarch handoff in the backfield. His momentum, and help from some teammates, carried him backward to the Aquinas 3. Two plays later he took a handoff and busted over the goal line for the decisive score with 6:44 remaining in the game.
Ord advances to the semifinals for the second time in three years following a 49-7 loss to Aurora in the 2018 C-1 state title game. The Chanticleers will return home next week to face No. 2 Oakland-Craig, the reigning C-2 state champs.
“I’ve got to give the credit to my coach. He called the blitz and I just timed the snap count. I saw he was handing the ball off, and I knew I could get there; I knew he didn’t have full possession. So I just went in there and ripped it,” Stevens said. “I was kind of surprised when I got it, but I was so happy I just started backpedaling. My teammates kept pushing me.”
Ord led from wire-to-wire thanks to a defense that forced six punts, made a stop on fourth down in the red zone and came up with the one takeaway. The Chanticleers scored the first 10 points of the game all in the first quarter on Kelen Meyer’s 28-yard field goal and Meyer’s 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Zach Smith
Aquinas produced its first points on a 10-yard Kyle Napier run after Napier gave the Monarchs possession at the Ord 10 with an interception. It was 10-6 at the half after Aquinas missed the extra point.
The Chanticleers built on their lead with an extended drive in their first possession of the second half. Smith raced in from seven yards to make it 17-6 after 10 plays and a little more than four minutes of game clock. Napier connected with quarterback Luke Sellers on a halfback pass to make it 17-12 following a failed two-point try with 10:50 remaining
Aquinas made a stop and had the ball back deep in its own territory when Meyer booted a 57 yard punt that pinned the Monarchs at their own 4. Aquinas picked up a first down on a risky fourth-and-2 from their own 13 but fell victim to Stevens big play on the very next snap.
“We knew somebody was going to have to make a play, and Tommy made a play,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “We were able to capitalize on it and put the game away there at the end.”
Ord came in averaging over 43 points per game and scoring at least 28 each time out. But early first-quarter holding calls and two first-half interceptions kept the offense off track and Aquinas in the contest.
Though it seemed unlikely, Monarch coach Ron Mimick was hoping for his team to find a way to win a 17-14 style of ballgame. But down 10-6 at the half and 17-12 with the ball early in the fourth quarter, Aquinas had done its job in controlling the style of play. In the end, the Monarchs just didn’t make as many plays.
“When it was 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, I’m not saying we were lucky to be there but we were scrapping to be there. That’s about as good as we could be,” Mimick said. “It was hard to get yards on them.”
Afterward, Stevens dedicated his performance and the win to his grandfather, Tom Wollen, who he said was on his death bed. He hadn’t revealed that fact to much of the team, choosing mostly to share it with a few members of the coaching staff. Friday he made a point to recognize how much the relationship has meant to him.
“My grandpa means a lot to me, a lot,” Stevens said. “I just hope I’ve made him proud.”
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
