Stevens, Ord outlast Aquinas

Aquinas produced its first points on a 10-yard Kyle Napier run after Napier gave the Monarchs possession at the Ord 10 with an interception. It was 10-6 at the half after Aquinas missed the extra point.

The Chanticleers built on their lead with an extended drive in their first possession of the second half. Smith raced in from seven yards to make it 17-6 after 10 plays and a little more than four minutes of game clock. Napier connected with quarterback Luke Sellers on a halfback pass to make it 17-12 following a failed two-point try with 10:50 remaining

Aquinas made a stop and had the ball back deep in its own territory when Meyer booted a 57 yard punt that pinned the Monarchs at their own 4. Aquinas picked up a first down on a risky fourth-and-2 from their own 13 but fell victim to Stevens big play on the very next snap.

“We knew somebody was going to have to make a play, and Tommy made a play,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “We were able to capitalize on it and put the game away there at the end.”

Ord came in averaging over 43 points per game and scoring at least 28 each time out. But early first-quarter holding calls and two first-half interceptions kept the offense off track and Aquinas in the contest.