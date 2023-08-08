David City wrestlers Sidnee Busch and Cadence Smaus made history as members of the inaugural girls wrestling team.

The two seniors learned the sport through their siblings, but as seniors both got to step on the mat as competitors.

Both wrestlers will continue to be teammates joining another first-year women's wrestling program at Southeast Community College.

"I'm really excited and really looking forward to it," Busch said. "I feel like I didn't get the opportunity to fully reach the potential I had in just the short amount of time that I had to wrestle. Getting the opportunity to wrestle again is just a blessing and it's really exciting to be able to do that."

Busch credited Smaus for referring her name to the Southeast coaching staff. Smaus described her excitement of continuing to wrestle side-by-side with Busch.

"It makes me feel a lot closer to her. Me and Sidnee (Busch), we've been close all of elementary, high school, everything and it's really exciting to be able to take this step with her," Smaus said. "She's such a leader and I looked up to her being the entire season of wrestling, so I'm just excited to be on the team with her again."

Both wrestlers were learning the intricacies of wrestling for the first time in the winter.

Busch emerged as one of David City's most consistent wrestlers going 16-15 and medaling at two meets. She reached the consolation third round at districts finishing that tournament 2-2.

"At the beginning, I tried to go in with no expectations and that I honestly thought I was going to be very, very bad at it. Just something I was doing because I was there for a year and something to try," Busch said. "I went to my first meet and got fourth and I thought maybe I'm not as bad as I thought I was. I started advancing with my moves, learning more technical moves and difficult ones to put in the matches and just started getting better and better. As time went on, the expectations were definitely there."

Busch said her biggest growth was getting stronger and mentally challenging herself. She said she's never been more mentally tough after going through a wrestling season.

"I think what I learned most about myself is that I can push myself to be the best," Busch said. "It is something that like I've never in a sport have felt the need to go as far as I did with wrestling because I just didn't think there was so much potential there, but in wrestling, I felt like I had so much potential to be good and to actually win and achieve things.

Smaus picked up six wins earning a fourth-place medal at the Superior Invite on Jan. 13. A third of her wins came at the biggest tournament of the season, the district meet, where she went 2-2 reaching the consolation third round.

"It was definitely a learning process. There was so much that I learned. I didn't even know that much about wrestling before I got into it," Smaus said. "Things came to me so quickly, but I had such a huge support system with the team and with the coaches and it was just a really good environment. It was easy to adjust to it and learn."

Smaus said she learned the most coming off her 13 losses. She said she began to wrestle her best at the end of the season.

"I kind of figured out the things that work best for me," Smaus said. "I got a lot more success towards the end."

At the start of the season, Smaus said she didn't expect a lot for herself given how much she learned. Her goal before the season was just to have fun.

"I've learned that I have a lot more strength than I thought I did. Wrestling is something that takes a lot of strength and a lot of patience," Smaus said. "Just the ability to listen to yourself and listen to your coaches and that was a strength that I didn't know that I had in myself until I started wrestling."

Along with their individual medals, Busch and Smaus helped David City capture its first team trophy when they placed second at the Wood River Invite on Dec. 10 in just the team's second meet. They finished one point back of the champions Wood River.

"I just couldn't believe how far we've come, not only as individual wrestlers but also as a team. It is the biggest honor in my entire life," Smaus said. "It's a gift to be able to start this, not only for David City but for the schools around that I know are starting girls wrestling teams now. It was such an important step that I hadn't realized that was going to be such a big step at the beginning. I'm so incredibly proud of it that I was able to be a part of it."

Busch said she takes so much pride on being one of the first members of the Scouts girls wrestling team.

"It is something that is so cool and not every girl gets to experience. I always tell people that I did not want to just do it for myself. I wanted to do it to prove to other girls that this is an opportunity they will have," Busch said. "It's something I strongly believe in is to grow women's wrestling because it's such a good opportunity for other girls to be able to do because it's something that is growing so fast. The fact that I had the opportunity was huge."