Stouffer and Pierce named to academic all-region team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced the Academic All-Region performers for the spring of 2020 semester on Monday, and two athletes from Butler County that attend Northeast Community College were listed.

First Team performers received a 3.5 grade-point average or above, while Second Team members earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49 grade-point average.

Women's basketball player and Aquinas graduate Breanna Stouffer was named to the first team.

Softball player and East Butler graduate Abby Pierce was awarded second team honors.

Contact the Banner-Press sports statt at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0