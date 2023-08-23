Aquinas Catholic junior Brooklyn Stutzman entered Saturday's home opener against Southern/Diller-Odell on the doorstep of history needing just two strikeouts to become the school's all-time career leader in strikeouts.

Stutzman surpassed the record, striking out nine Thunder hitters in a complete game shutout. The Monarchs plated seven runs, all in the first inning, for the team's third win of the season in a 7-0 game.

"I thought we played well defensively. The first pitcher we got to her and then we struggled against the second one. We just need to be able to hit against any pitcher," Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan said. "It's early in the season and we'll work on that, but haven't given up a run this season so proud of the girls. 3-0 is a good start and it's harder from here on out."

Stutzman struck out one-hitter in the second to equal the record. The record-breaking punch out came in the third against SOD junior Morgan Kapke. Stutzman struck her out looking five pitches.

After Saturday's nine-strikeout performance, Stutzman stood at 375 career strikeouts.

"It means a lot to me. It was one of my big goals, especially my freshman year when I wanted to break the season (record) and I didn't," Stutzman said. "I was one away from tying. This was just a really good thing, especially because I'll probably be able to break it so it's untouchable."

Stutzman pitched her third shutout to start the season after allowing just two hits and walking three batters. In 14 innings, the junior has allowed four hits, walked four and struck out 25 hitters.

"I really focused on placements with my pitching coach. That was a big thing for us. I really worked on my changeup and my drop ball," Stutzman said. "I had a lot of pitching over the summer and seeing a lot better competition than I might be seeing here. I think that pitching a lot and seeing some very good competition prepared me for the high school season."

The Monarchs did all their damage in the first inning off Thunder starter Reegan Lauby scoring seven runs on three hits, three errors, two walks and a fielder's choice.

Aquinas junior Karmen Karpisek reached base three times to lead the offense. The center fielder hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Madison Vandenberg and Ainsley Wollmer recorded one hit, one RBI and one run scored. Bianca Romshek, Lizzie Roh and Brookelynn Banholzer singled once.

In total, the Monarchs sent 11 batters to the plate in the opening inning. After Romshek singled and Jordyn Bohuslavsky walked, Karpisek drove in both on a two-run single to center field.

Back-to-back errors by SOD led to two runs as Karpisek and Roh crossed home plate. Wollmer drove in Vandenberg on a ground out to short. Banholzer and Wollmer scored on an error to cap the frame.

The Monarchs didn't record their next hit until the fifth when Vandenberg hit a leadoff single. She was left stranded on third. In the sixth, Karpisek and Roh singled but both were left on base.

"Everybody hit the ball hard," Gahan said. "We were kind on point and then when the second pitcher came in, she threw a little bit harder and had a little bit of movement and the girls were just slow to adjust. We got a couple of hits later, but just need to be more consistent. We should be able to hit pretty much any pitcher."

Aquinas opened the season with two wins at Thursday's Raymond Central triangular. The Monarchs defeated Wilber-Clatonia 11-0 and the Mustangs 18-0.

Wollmer led Aquinas with one home run and four RBIs over the two games. Romshek doubled twice and hit one home run scoring five times.

Despite the graduations of key seniors, Stutzman said she's confident in the team's freshmen and sophomores to fill those voids.

"I think that we'll have a really good season because we do have two really good leaders on the team. We did have some very good freshmen coming in and some sophomores that did step up to the plate and take over the positions that the other girls who graduated from," Stutzman said." Of course, I'm on the mound in the circle and I have two really good pitchers behind me that are pushing me to be better. It's just really good to have everyone pushing everyone on the team."

Aquinas faced its stiffest competition yet on Tuesday at Wahoo Neumann, a state qualifier last year and the preseason No. 4 ranked team according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Its next games are Saturday at the West Point GACC Invite.

"We haven't given up a run, so our defense has been solid but it's going to get tougher when we play better teams," Gahan said. "We'll need to pick up our play and some of the smaller things like baserunning, hitting your cuts on the outfield, all those kinds of things."