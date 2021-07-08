Summertime Champs: David City girls win Scotus summer league

Schlautman said that trio has done an excellent job so far this summer of taking leadership roles and showing the younger players what it takes to compete.

"A lot of younger girls have stepped up and shown that they can provide some minutes for varsity next year, which obviously we're going need a lot of people to step up," he said. "It was good to see the wide range of girls be able to just jump in there and know what's going on, being able to play with those upperclassmen."

Schlautman said the Scouts have worked on offense, installed new sets, covered defensive principles and expectations for attitude and intensity level. He was most impressed with how the team performed on the defensive end during the tournament.

"We really don't have too many tall or post players, so just the fact of getting stops on defense and finishing possessions with rebounds," Schlautman said. "We've been fronting the post with our smaller players so just a lot of that. That was nice to see."

The Scouts finished their final team camp of the summer last wek. They'll host open gyms twice a week in July coupled with a shooting challenge for the month to determine a winner.

Schlautman hopes the main takeaways his players gain from the summer is the intensity the incoming seniors play with at all times.

"I told them after one camp that one of our leading scorers from last year would dive on the floor for loose balls every chance she gets, which some teams' other better players might not do that," he said. "They might not sacrifice their body all the time to be the ones to work the hardest. Just to see those senior girls will play for the rest of their teammates is huge, and hopefully they can do the same thing."

