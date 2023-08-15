The Blue River Panther softball team is entering the 2023 season with heightened expectations while looking to keep the team's momentum moving forward.

"It's always good to get a new season going and we kind of got a lot of excitement around the team," Blue River coach Greg Jahde said. "We have a lot of competition and the girls have been working hard, so a lot of good things are happening."

Blue River is heading into the new season following a record-setting 2022 where the Panthers recorded the most wins with 17 since Blue River was formed in 2018. It was also the team's first season with a winning record after finishing 17-12.

"We briefly talked about how we had a really successful season last year, we talked about how we want to keep that momentum rolling and build on positive things," Greg said. "I'd say our mindset is a little different than in years past where we're looking forward to trying to keep building and doing some really good things on the field."

A key to continuing their success from last season will be the team's abilities at the plate. The Panthers posted a .354 batting average as a team in 2022 and scored nearly eight runs a game.

"I'm really comfortable with what we have one through five in our batting order, those girls are pretty much all back from last year," Greg said. "The key will be what the bottom of our order can do, I think we have some good options down there. We have people battling for positions and still trying to prove themselves."

Some of the team's top returners at the plate are Danica Watts, Meagan Jahde, Nicole Martensen and senior Rylie Carter.

"They set the tone for everything," Greg said. "If they're batting well, it gives everyone else in the batting lineup confidence and that's what a lot of batting is."

In the pitching circle, Blue River lost Autumn Lindsley and is looking for a big senior season from Aubree Siffring.

"She's pretty mentally strong, we've had discussions with her where we told her she's going to have to eat up a lot of innings for us and I think she's ready on that role," Greg said.

On defense, the Panthers are looking to replace Camryn Kocian and Emily Ewert who were both key players in the outfield.

"Our outfield is clearly a big question mark right now," Greg said. "I think we have a number of options, Natalie Robak played a lot of JV time out there and seems to be showing a lot of improvement. Another is Kaylei Perry, who's a senior in her first year playing fall ball and she's really fast, I think she can do a lot of good things in the outfield for us."

Blue River opens the season in a triangular against Twin River and Schuyler on Aug. 17. The Panthers are hoping for a successful 2023 with an emphasis on improving defense and getting even better at the plate.

"We can't let one mistake turn into two or three mistakes on defense," Greg said. "I know we set the program record for batting average but I feel like we have room for improvement especially if we cut down strikeout numbers. I think those two things would be crucial to have the success we want."