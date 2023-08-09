The East Butler football team used 2022 as a bounce-back year and was able to set some new building blocks within the program.

The Tigers look to continue to build upon the 2022 season following a strong summer heading into the upcoming 2023 campaign.

"I thought our summer in terms of fall preparation went pretty well," East Butler coach Gabe Gauthier said. "We went to a couple of different out-of-school camps, going up against other competition and we performed well. Comparing this year to last year, I thought we were more competitive and had more success moving the ball and defending this year."

In 2022, East Butler relied heavily on players returning in 2023 while only graduating four players.

"The big thing is just confidence. A lot of them were kind of uncertain how they would do on the high school level and as the year went along you started to see them gain confidence," Gauthier said. "That's going to help them come out during the first game with more confidence in their abilities which will spill over into the team mentality."

Leading the charge for returning players is senior quarterback Ryan Sullivan who racked up a team-high 656 passing yards, 553 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

"Last year was his first year as a varsity quarterback and that first month of the season was pretty eye-opening for him," Gauthier said. "Going into this year he's going to carry on that experience. From what we saw at camps this summer he's going to use that well and should be able to play well this year."

Another key piece to the roster from 2022 who earned a lot of playing time as a freshman was Rocco Hageman. Hageman was second on the team with 400 rushing yards and 156 receiving yards while adding six touchdowns on offense. On defense, Hageman finished with 37 tackles which was fifth on the team and an interception.

"Physically he's developed since last season and put on some good weight, got a little bit faster and a little taller," Gauthier said. "He's a prime example of gaining confidence over a freshman season. He understood his responsibilities, he was running a lot harder later in the season, I think this year you're going to see a more assertive linebacker and a tougher runner."

Along with Hageman, the Tigers return Zane Miller and Logan Buresh who finished with 43 and 40 tackles, respectively. The two were third and fourth in tackles behind graduates Reid Glasshoff who had 79 and Blaine Orta who finished with 57.

"The scrappiness is going to be a key part of our defense, I think last year we had the potential to do better on defense but we had a tendency of playing on our heels," Gauthier said. "Zane Miller is our top returning tackler and he did it as a defensive lineman, he was making a lot of plays. Logan Buresh is also back, he's more of a thumper, someone, that is big on run support."

Like Hageman and many other returning players, Gauthier is also in his second year as the head coach of the East Butler program.

"Between the fact of it being my first year last year and about half of our roster was freshmen it felt like during the first month there was a lot of hand-holding with going through formations and plays," Gauthier said. "I think this year from what I saw this summer the kids are carrying over that knowledge and remembering formations and most plays and I think that development is an advantage to us."

While there were early season struggles the Tigers entered the 2022 season with an 0-15 record over the two previous seasons which added pressure to the team and they were able to snap the streak by finishing 2-6. This year, there is no pressure to snap such a long losing streak.

"I know going into last year the big talk was 'are we going to win a game? when are we going to win a game?' and now there's no talk like that," Gauthier said. "One reason is that we won, but I think the kids realize we're probably a better team overall this year."

While the pressure to snap a long losing streak is gone, the Tigers are able to raise expectations as a team with their season-opening at home against Nebraska Lutheran on Aug. 25.

"They're expecting us to not just seek out one or two wins," Gauthier said. "Hopefully, they can push on and try for that next step and hopefully qualify for the playoffs and see what we can do after that."