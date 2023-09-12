The Aquinas softball continues its strong start to the 2023 softball season.

The Monarchs are 14-4 overall and have won four of their last five games.

Aquinas lost in the last game on Saturday at the Cass County Invite in a 4-3 game against Fort Calhoun.

Earlier in the day, Aquinas beat host Cass 10-7. In the win, Aquinas finished with nine hits including two from Danica Bohuslavsky, Bianca Romshek, Jordyn Bohuslavsky.

Brooklyn Stutzman earned the win pitching and struck out 11 batters while allowing seven runs on eight hits and two strikeouts.

The Monarchs would then beat Duchesne/Roncalli 9-1. The team had nine hits with Danica, Romshek and Brookelyn Banholzer.

Stutzman pitched and won allowing just one run on four hits and two walks.

The weekend games came after two wins on Sept. 5, in the Crete Triangular.

The Monarchs played on Tuesday against Lakeview (after print deadline) their next game is set for Thursday against visiting Pierce on Thursday.

Blue River softball

The Panthers hosted a home invite and played against Tekamah-Herman and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Blue River lost to Tekamah-Herman 8-6 with the Panthers recording 11 hits. Danica Watts and Aubree Siffring each had a home run in the loss.

In the second game of the day, Blue River beat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 19-7. Blue River had 13 hits and Siffring earned the win in the pitching circle.

With the split, Blue River sits at 8-4 overall.

The Panthers played on Monday against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday (after print deadline). The team's next game is set for Thursday at Centennial.