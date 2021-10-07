The Scouts golden era

The sports landscape was quite different 50 years ago when David City was on top.

Title IX didn't exist and female sports was only in its infancy. ESPN wasn't yet part of sports fans every-day lifestyle. On Saturdays, college football fans had just one game available on TV.

And while the Scouts might have only been one of just a few options, a half-century ago they were also good, really good.

What may have started out simply as support by local fans, family and friends soon expanded beyond city limits when David City football and basketball was ruling the gridiron and the hardwood.

"You didn't have a lot of exposure that you were competing against, so it was sort of the only game in town," former hoops and football player Bob Martin said. "If you're winning, people seem to jump on the bandwagon."

The bandwagon got filled quickly beginning in the fall as the David City football team went 9-1 and won the state championship. In the winter, the boys basketball team followed up football's success with a state championship of its own after a 21-2 season.

Fifty years later, the 1971-72 David City football and basketball teams were honored Sept. 26 in Lincoln by the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame as part of its Golden Anniversary Teams recognition. The two teams were also on hand two nights earlier in David City to be recognized before the home game against No. 1 Fremont Bergan.

Jim Eberly, who played on the basketball team, said it's difficult to describe what it means for those teams to be honored and think back to those days that have long since faded into the past.

"It's really hard to put it into words," he said. "Fifty years later, we had a good team, and to be recognized by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame is a terrific honor."

Bob Martin was a key fixture on both the football and basketball teams. He was named Athlete of the Year by the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, putting together seasons that included First Team All-State awards in both seasons.

Martin said it's a great honor for both teams and the school to be appreciated for perhaps the best era of Scout football and basketball.

"It's a tremendous reward for all of the guys and it'll be fun to get together and see them," Martin said before the event.

The football team claimed the Class C state championship despite losing the Central 10 Conference championship game 26-22 against Albion. David City only played one team within its own class, a 57-0 beatdown of Fullerton. The state title was awarded by the World-Herald and the Journal Star.

The offense averaged 27.1 points per game while the defense held opponents to just 6.6 points per game.

Martin described more concerned about collective success and winning that any sort of individual recognition.

"We worked really hard and we had decent coaches and athletes. We had a really good backing by both the school and the community, and really good support," he said. "We were expecting to have a pretty good year and it culminated in a good year for us. Things just fell into place pretty well. The stars all aligned, and we were fortunate to win state."

Martin said that Scouts head football coach, Wayne Arnold, always worked the team hard in practice, even if there wasn't anything left to do in practice. That proved to pay dividends during games, he said, as the boys avoided fatigue as the opponents often tired.

The Scouts' offense lived off the I-formation and by running the football down an opponent's throat. That wasn't the primary offense Arnold wanted to run, but he adapted to maximize the squad's potential.

"He was willing to accommodate the players he had and work with them," Martin said. "I'm not sure he had run it (I-formation) that much before, but it worked out. To his credit, they kept us all together all going in the same direction. I don't really know what his coaching style is comparable to, but he did a good job and we owe him a lot."

After the football season ended, Martin jumped right into the basketball season. The Scouts had a goal of winning a title after losing in the district final the year prior.

Martin said he didn't feel pressure of having to deliver a state championship coming off the back of winning the football state title. Instead, he used it as a confidence builder.

"I don't think so much pressure as just the fact that we were confident that we could do that because we had a lot of personnel from the football team carried over to basketball," he said. "We lost our last game in football, but still won the state title, and more than anything else, losing the last game was something that stuck in our craw a lot. You wanted to regain yourselves a little bit on the basketball side by winning the title outright."

The Scout basketball steamrolled its competition, winning 21 of its 23 games with only five games against Class C competition. It defeated Henderson 73-55 in regionals, and in the state tournament, the Scouts beat Hastings St. Cecilia 78-71, Louisville 59-51 and Norfolk Catholic 60-52.

David City had all five starters average double-figures in points, averaged 73 points per game and shot 53% from the field. All five starters also had at least one 20-point game.

Eberly, who was named All Central 10 Conference and All-State Honorable Mention by the Lincoln Journal Star, said the buy-in of a team mentality started at the beginning of his high school journey.

"It just goes back when we were freshmen," he said. "Bob (Martin) was a very unique leader. He was obviously a superstar. He was Athlete of the Year, all-state football, all-state basketball, but he was such a quiet leader, very humbled.

"Coach (Dick) Muma was the same way, and we just kind of took their lead and were business-like. We just got things done. We weren't really a rah-rah team. We were just go out, execute and that's what we brought every game."

Muma and assistant Dick Bolton were instrumental in leading David City to the promised land. The 1971-72 basketball team had essentially been together since junior high, Eberly said, and they all played on the freshmen team. The chemistry was there, but Muma had to find a system that best suited the players.

"He saw we didn't fast break. We didn't press. We came down, ran our sets and it was really a lot of fun the way we executed," Eberly said. "We shot really good from the field, so our execution was impeccable, and so was our rebounding. If we did miss, we were really a good offensive and defensive rebounding team."

For every one involved, those days were a simple yet complex combination. Simple because everyone was pulling together in the same direction. Complex because nothing, especially championships, even when everyone is in it together, ever comes easy. But it was definitely worth it.

"When you get a bunch of young kids together and committed to a common cause and you succeed achieving the goal you set out to achieve, I think you know you were with the right group of guys and you treasure all those memories," Martin said. "When you work at something and you succeed and have some success at it, you develop an ever-lasting bond, and I think that's what we've got. It's great that to be honored as a 50-year anniversary team because these guys worked hard and they deserve it."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

