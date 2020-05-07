Thege excited for next level

Ever since she laced up her sneakers for the first time in the fourth grade, Aquinas senior Macey Thege has had dreams of playing college basketball.
Thege will have that chance after committing to the Raiders at Central Community College-Columbus.
After she fell in love with the sport, she's wanted to play as long as possible. Thege and Aquinas head coach Nathan Wall looked at her college options and thought Central was a good home.
"It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level, whether it was community college or bigger," Thege said. "I’m just really happy I’m getting the opportunity to play the sport I love again at the next level."
For Central, it was Thege's versatility that stuck out.
She averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during her senior campaign. She was named All-State Honorable Mention by the Omaha World-Herald and All-State C-2 Honorable Mention by the Lincoln Star-Journal.
Central head coach Billy Perkins came down to watch the Aquinas senior and felt that she could be an asset for the Raiders.
"I saw Macey play earlier in the year. After talking to her coach, I watched a few more games toward the end," Perkins said. "She’s a good player. She’ll be a mismatch for people that we play.
"I think she has potential to be an impact player right away if things go right. She a good, versatile player. She can play the one through the five. She’s going to be a mismatch for somebody."
When looking for a college, Thege wanted something close to home. Central is only a little more than a half hour away from David City and has been progressing as a program.
The Raiders played in the regional final in 2019 and won it this season, coming just a victory short of the national tournament.
The size was also a perfect fit.
"I wanted something that was smaller and gave me that homey feeling," Thege said. "CCC just really stood out to me."
"It was a few weeks after the season ended. Coach Perkins kept reaching out to me, and I was a little hesitant at first. I was like, 'I’m getting the opportunity so I might as well just take it.' I’m so happy that I did and I’m excited."
On top of being a good player, Perkins is also impressed with Thege's character.
Many of the players on the current Central roster have played against Thege and spoke highly of her personality and ability.
"She’s just a yes sir, no sir kind of gal," Perkins said. "I’ve heard nothing but good about her. Everyone has talked highly of her. Some of my players have played against her and spoken highly about her and how she competes and works hard. Her character is highly recommended."
Thege, naturally, understands the competition only gets better from here. That's true of games and at Central in practices.
She's looking forward to that challenge and the experience of college basketball, traveling regionally and facing opponents in neighboring states.
While attending Central, Thege plans on majoring in nursing.
Wall had just one year coaching Thege but saw firsthand how her game translated to college hoops.
"It’s always exciting when a player you coached decides they want to take their game to the next level; particularly someone who was worked as hard as she has and someone that truly loves the game as she does," he said. "I’m just really happy for her that she had a good enough experience that she wants to continue to follow her passion for the game"
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!