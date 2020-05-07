Thege excited for next level

On top of being a good player, Perkins is also impressed with Thege's character.

Many of the players on the current Central roster have played against Thege and spoke highly of her personality and ability.

"She’s just a yes sir, no sir kind of gal," Perkins said. "I’ve heard nothing but good about her. Everyone has talked highly of her. Some of my players have played against her and spoken highly about her and how she competes and works hard. Her character is highly recommended."

Thege, naturally, understands the competition only gets better from here. That's true of games and at Central in practices.

She's looking forward to that challenge and the experience of college basketball, traveling regionally and facing opponents in neighboring states.

While attending Central, Thege plans on majoring in nursing.

Wall had just one year coaching Thege but saw firsthand how her game translated to college hoops.