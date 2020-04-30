Though on a break, Pokorney's love affair with throwing continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pokorney family has always had a connection to track and field.

Shelby-Rising City senior Kamryn Pokorney has continued that tradition and brought it to new heights. She's a school record holder, state medalist and, a year from now, will take her place on the track and field program at Concordia University.

Though track wasn't her first love, it has become her favorite activity. There's just something about the preparation, the process of becoming successful, that has drawn Pokorney back to the ring time and again.

She was still in the ring on the school grounds up until a few weeks ago when everything was officially closed. Pokorney won't have the chance for more medals, and a shot at a state championship, but for this late bloomer, her love affair with throwing is still in the early stages.

"During this whole time I thought I wanted to play volleyball, but at state track last year when I was really successful I started getting attention from college coaches. I decided maybe this is what I want to do," she said. "I like that I can work on it in my own time, while it still is a team sport."