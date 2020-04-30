Though on a break, Pokorney's love affair with throwing continues

The Pokorney family has always had a connection to track and field.
Shelby-Rising City senior Kamryn Pokorney has continued that tradition and brought it to new heights. She's a school record holder, state medalist and, a year from now, will take her place on the track and field program at Concordia University.
Though track wasn't her first love, it has become her favorite activity. There's just something about the preparation, the process of becoming successful, that has drawn Pokorney back to the ring time and again.
She was still in the ring on the school grounds up until a few weeks ago when everything was officially closed. Pokorney won't have the chance for more medals, and a shot at a state championship, but for this late bloomer, her love affair with throwing is still in the early stages.
"During this whole time I thought I wanted to play volleyball, but at state track last year when I was really successful I started getting attention from college coaches. I decided maybe this is what I want to do," she said. "I like that I can work on it in my own time, while it still is a team sport."
Pokorney set the stage for paying for part of her education on in the shot put and discus ring last season when she was in Omaha for both. She was fourth in the shot with a toss of 40 feet, 7 inches. Her discus mark didn't earn her a medal, but Pokorney did break the school record on a top throw of 109 feet, 10 inches. She had previously broken the shot put school mark in the district meet.
Pokorney originally had plans to play volleyball in college, but after that success, quickly shifted her focus.
It came down to a few options, but, as featured in the April 16 issue of The Banner-Press, Concordia felt like home.
"I just felt like I fit right in. That family and faith and everything felt like it was the place for me," she said. "Whenever I looked at other places I just kept coming back to Concordia and comparing other schools to Concordia. After thinking about it a lot and weighing out the pros and cons, I knew Concordia was the best place for me."
But before becoming a Bulldog, Pokorney was aiming at finishing her Husky career with more history. She was shooting for a state medal in discus as well as earning another in shot, somewhere in the top three, maybe even a gold.
Those aspirations were cut short when the NSAA decided to cancel spring activities on April 2.
"In the beginning, it was really rough," Pokorney said. "Knowing that we’re not alone and knowing that it’s not just me or my friends going through it, knowing that the whole country is going through everything, that has helped a lot. Some days are pretty rough.
"Just knowing that I’ll never get my senior year back or my last track season back is really difficult. My future is based on how I performed at state last year, and I realize there are so many athletes out there that could be missing that same opportunity. My heart goes out to them. I feel for them and that’s really hard on me as well."
The goals that cannot be achieved at Burke Stadium have been replaced by those for the NAIA national meet. Before the end of her collegiate career, Pokorney was hoping to become a national qualifier and place at nationals.
Having that possibility softens the blow for athletes like Pokorney. But for her senior teammates, none of whom were pursuing track at the next level, she feels especially hurt.
"I think there are a few others that made them think if that’s what they want to do," she said. "We’ve all talked. We’re all struggling. Our parents are being super supportive. It’s been super difficult."
Pokorney has also been in communication with her future Concordia teammates that are dealing with many of the same issues.
"They’re struggling," she said. "But, we’re just all excited for next year because we know we have four more years, unlike some of our teammates back in high school. They don’t get that opportunity. We’re extremely grateful for that."
She's also grateful for her support. Though time during training and at meets with childhood friends may now be over, those who know her best will still be there to cheer Pokorney on.
"They were very excited because they love going to track meets," she said about her family. "My grandparents love going to track meets. It’s just a thing in our family to go watch track meets; especially now, they’ve been keeping up with college-level track."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
