Three Monarchs debut in green and white

For the first time in maybe ever, Monarch athletes put on the Kelly Green and White of traditional rival Scotus Central Catholic when three Aquinas Catholic soccer players suited up for Shamrock soccer last week.

Freshmen Izzie Kadavy and Flora Dalton plus Lacie Hartman were each in the lineup for SCC when Scotus took on crosstown foes Columbus High and Lakeview in the Shamrock Invite.

Scotus left the weekend somewhat discouraged after struggles in the midfield. But while there's work to do, the three additions from Aquinas clearly added to a talented and expectant roster.

"Great girls," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "They work hard, very coachable, positive and willing to learn and do the work to make our team better."

Their impact was felt right away in the season-opening win over Lakeview when Kadavy and Hartman both found the back of the net. The Shamrocks defeated the Lady Vikes 4-0 when Kadavy scored on the attack and converted a pass from teammate for a goal.

Hartman scored on a corner kick from freshman Emma Brezenski and made it two Monarchs on the scoresheet in their first varsity soccer game.

"Izzie was at a great spot to put away a slot pass from Larkyn Mahoney," coach Brezenski said. "Lacie was in a great spot and got her foot on the end of a corner kick."

Scotus had no trouble defeating Lakeview but had trouble maintaining possession and connecting more than two or three passes together. That showed up on a more pronounced fashion in the second game against Columbus High.

The Discoverers won 2-1 in overtime in large part because the Shamrocks had little to no attack. Their lone goal was on a play Emma Brezenski made on her own, out-maneuvering an opponent just past midfield then taking the ball 40 yards for breakaway goal.

A 1-1 halftime tie remained that way after 40 minutes of the second half. CHS took the lead and scored the game-winner on a throw-in the eighth minute of overtime. A flip pass found Columbus senior Addi Kudron alone in the box for a headed goal.

"We couldn't control anything from the middle," coach Brezenski said. "We were just so slow and it took too many touches. We got a wakeup call today."

Scotus had a chance to take a step toward finding offensive answers in a rematch with Lakeview on Tuesday at Central Community College-Columbus.

As the Shamrocks learn to develop the attack, Kadavy, Dalton and Hartman look to be major factors in making that happen.

"All three girls are great assets to our team and will only get better as the season progresses."

