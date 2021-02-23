Three Scouts wrestle for gold, Harris earns first medal

"How you do at the district tournament, a lot of times, is a factor in how the state tournament is going to set up," coach Tahner Thiem said. "We, obviously, did well at the district tournament sending 11 guys to state, but we did not do enough to get the draws that would have benefited us more."

Harris was maybe the best example of how David City faced a tough road to repeating. A district runner-up, he faced the No. 1 ranked guy, according to the coaches association, in the quarterfinals. Then, after a loss and a bounce-back win, had to beat No. 2 just to reach the medal round.

Zach Bongers (113 pounds) had a 5 vs. 6 matchup in the quarterfinals, Simon Schindler (120) was in a 3 vs. 4 bout in the same round, Ethan Zegers (126) went head-to-head with No. 3 in the first round, Josh Spatz (132) saw No. 1 in the quarters and Ethan Underwood (138) had No. 1 in his first match. Add in that Harly Eickmeier was 0-2 at 145 and Jake Ingwersen (285) lost in the heartbreak round and there simply weren't enough points to challenge for a trophy.

But it wasn't as if state didn't provide the Scouts meaningful moments to recall for those moving on and for those back in the room next winter.