 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tiger girls earn runner-up trophy at SRC Invite

  • 0
Lindsey Prochaska and Allie Rigatuso

Lindsey Prochaska (left) and Allie Rigatuso hurdle their ways through the 100 hurdle prelims on April 26 in Shelby.

East Butler's Allie Rigatuso and Reese Kozisek collected gold medals on April 26 and led the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the Shelby-Rising City Invite. Rigatuso won a gold and a bronze while Kozisek was the champion in the 3200 meters. Contributions from those two were part of 75 team points for East Butler - 31 back of SRC on top the team standings.

Rigatuso won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.73 seconds and she placed third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.27.

Reese Kozisek

Reese Kozisek completes a lap of the 3200 on April 26 at Shelby-Rising City High School.

Kozisek won the 3200, completing eight laps around the track in 13 minutes, 35.49 seconds. The sophomore won by about 12 seconds.

Camryn Kocian earned a silver medal in the 100 with a time of 13.24 seconds. Sandy Creek's Leah Hatch won by 0.11. The girls 400 and 3200 relay teams also won silver. Haley Klement, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian completed the 400 in 53.62 seconds. The 3200 team comprised of Kozisek, Lanae Aerts, Mackennah Spatz and Malorie Spatz finished in 11:15.17.

Haley Klement

Haley Klement attempts a high jump on April 26 at Shelby-Rising City High School in Shelby.

In the high jump, Klement claimed bronze with a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches. Sierra Rhynalds and Carynn Bongers ended the shot put event in third and fourth, respectively. Rhynalds' longest throw was 31-11 while Bongers' best mark was 30-4.

People are also reading…

"I was pleased with our throwers. Sierra, Carynn and Sydney (Pernicek) have been consistently scoring all season. Reese ran very well in the 3200," Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said. "Our girls 3200 relay cut their best time by about 25 seconds. Allie hurdled very well, and the girls 400 relay posted their best time of the season."

Alex Pierce

Alex Pierce sprints toward the finish line of the 400 on April 26 at the SRC Invite in Shelby.

Alex Pierce picked three medals for the East Butler boys. Pierce won silver in the long jump with a mark of 19-7 and 1/4. The junior took home bronze in the 400 with a time of 54.94 seconds and a fifth-place medal in the 300 hurdles.

The boys 3200 relay team of Carson Borgman, Tye Clark, Colby Jirovsky and Reid Glasshoff placed fourth with a time of 10:00.55. Michael Janak won two medals, placing fifth in the 200 with a time of 24.85 seconds and sixth in the 100 at 11.96 seconds. Joe Urban medaled in the 3200 with a time of 12:46.60, good for sixth. Noah Paseka placed sixth in the shot put, throwing 40-1.

Noah Paseka

Noah Paseka winds back to relase a discus throw on April 26 at the SRC Invite in Shelby.

"Noah (Paseka) is recovering from a knee injury. Nice to see him over 40 feet again," Nielsen said. "Michael (Janak) ran well to score in the sprints."

East Butler finished ninth in the final boys standings with 25 points. Osceola won the meet with 72 points and Sandy Creek was second with 70.

The Tigers were back competing on Tuesday in the Crossroads Conference meet in Osceola.

"I think we are beginning to round into form. Almost every kid had a season best time at this meet," Nielsen said. "I hope we are ready for the CRC meet and districts in a couple of weeks."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

SHELBY-RISING CITY INVITE (DAVID CITY, EAST BUTLER, SHELBY-RISING CITY)

SHELBY --

Shelby-Rising City Invitational

April 26 at Shelby-Rising City High School

Girls Team Standings

• 1. Shelby-Rising City 105, 2. East Butler 75, 3. Sandy Creek 71, 4. Cross County 52, 5. David City 50, 6. Fullerton 46, 7. Fillmore Central 38, 8. Exeter-Milligan 32, 9. Palmer 23, 10. Osceola 13, 11. High Plains 12, 12. Harvard 10.

Girls event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Zoey Walker (SRC) 5-00.00, 3. Haley Klement (East Butler) 4-10.00, 7. Cally Schmid (David City) 4-02.00, 9. Chloe Zegers (David City) 4-00.00, 9. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 4-00.00, 12. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 4-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Leah Hatch (Sandy Creek) 16-06.75, 2. Neely Behrns (David City) 15-07.50, 3. Kaydance Smith (David City) 14-10.25, 4. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 14-02.00, 12. Emily Augustin (SRC) 12-06.75, 19. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 11-01.00, 20. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 9-08.00.

• Triple jump - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 34-08.50, 8. Addison Kuhlman (David City) 30-07.50, 12. Hannah Strizek (East Butler) 28-08.00, 13. Katelyn Nekl (SRC) 26-09.00, 13. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 26-09.00, 15. Emily Augustin (SRC) 26-05.50, 16. Saige Potocka (East Butler) 23-07.00.

• Shot put - 1. Haileigh Moutray (Cross County) 36-01.00, 3. Sierra Rhynalds (East Butler) 31-11.00, 4. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 30-04.00, 5. Ashley Villalba (David City) 30-03.00, 6. Ava Larmon (SRC) 29-09.50, 10. Rylie Carter (SRC) 28-04.00, 15. Natalie Robak (David City) 26-10.50, 19. Kaidence Morlan (David City) 26-00.00, 21. Addie Kriz (East Butler) 25-04.00, 28. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 22-02.00.

• Discus - 1. Ava Larmon (SRC) 102-11, 3. Rylie Carter (SRC) 97-05, 6. Sydney Pernicek (East Butler) 90-00.50, 7. Grace Eickmeier (David City) 87-00.50, 12. Carynn Bongers (East Butler) 79-08, 14. Natalie Robak (David City) 75-01.50, 19. Katie Heise (East Butler) 70-7.50, 23. Ashley Villalba (David City) 61-04, 25. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 56-07.50.

• Pole vault - 1. Angelina Schademann (Fillmore Central) 10-00.00, 10. Meagan Jahde (David City) 6-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Leah Hatch (Sandy Creek) 13.13, 2. Camryn Kocian (East Butler) 13.24, 6. Trinity Boss (David City) 14.11, 7. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 14.33, 14. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 14.93, 17. Cally Schmid (David City) 15.13, 23. Ariel Niemann (East Butler) 16.33, 26. Rylie Carter (SRC) 16.94, 29. Aubree Siffring (SRC) 18.07.

• 200 - 1. Josi Noble (Cross County) 27.31, 2. Neely Behrns (David City) 27.33, 7. Kaylei Perry (SRC) 29.52, 11. Addison Kuhlman (David City) 30.50, 12. Meagan Janak (East Butler) 30.73, 13. Nicole Martensen (SRC) 30.85, 19. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 32.97, 21. Cally Schmid (David City) 33.36, 26. Madison DeWitt (East Butler) 34.91.

• 400 - 1. Jenna Heinz (Sandy Creek) 1:05.16, 2. Alex Larmon (SRC) 1:05.48, 9. Miranda Strizek (East Butler) 1:12.70, 13. Avery Harrington (East Butler) 1:13.97, 15. Emily Johnson (David City) 1:14.48, 17. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 1:15.82, 19. Mackenzie Kuns (SRC) 1:17.82.

• 800 - 1. Zoey Walker (SRC) 2:38.42, 3. Meagan Jahde (David City) 2:41.93, 4. Ellie Frederick (SRC) 2:44.98, 5. Alexa Carter (SRC) 2:45.30, 6. Malorie Spatz (East Butler) 2:46.96, 12. Mackennah Spatz (East Butler) 2:57.74, 14. Nevayla Hilton (East Butler) 3:00.32, 17. Emily Glodowski (David City) 3:10.20.

• 1,600 - 1. Taya Pinneo (SRC) 6:05.41, 3. Angel Barnes (SRC) 6:16.65, 6. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 6:27.61, 8. Hannah Gangwish (David City) 6:37.98, 10. Lanae Aerts (East Butler) 6:43.64, 11. Haley Sebranek (East Butler) 6:53.84.

• 3,200 - 1. Reese Kozisek (East Butler) 13:35.49, 2. Angel Barnes (SRC) 13:47.23, 3. Hailey Glodowski (David City) 14:12.21, 7. Rylie Biltoft (East Butler) 15:28.13.

• 100 hurdles - 1. Liberty Baker (SRC) 15.79, 2. Lili Eickmeier (David City) 16.60, 3. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 17.27, 8. Lindsey Prochaska (East Butler) 20.14, 15. Morgan Havlovic (East Butler) 20.55, 18. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 20.98, 19. Ellie Frederick (SRC) 21.53, 20. Jaiden Ray (David City) 27.55.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Allie Rigatuso (East Butler) 52.73, 4. Kaydense Hanse (David City) 55.48, 11. Trinity Boss (David City) 58.68, 12. Leah Bongers (East Butler) 59.37, 17. Jaiden Ray (David City) 1:04.51, 20. Bailey Turpitt (SRC) 1:09.15.

• 400 relay - 1. Sandy Creek 53.08, 2. East Butler (Klement, Rigatuso, Janak, Kocian) 53.62, 7. SRC (Turpitt, Nekl, Augustin, Martensen) 57.51.

• 1,600 relay - 1. SRC (Av. Larmon, Perry, Baker, Al. Larmon) 4:24.91, 5. East Butler (Klement, M. Strizek, Kabourek, Harrington) 4:50.89, 7. David City (Jahde, Johnson, Zegers, Hansen) 4:54.67.

• 3,200 relay - 1. SRC (Barnes, Al. Larmon, Carter, Pinneo) 11:05.03, 2. East Butler (Kozisek, Aerts, Mac. Spatz, Mal. Spatz) 11:15.17, 6. David City (Gangwish, E. Glowdowki, Smith, Zegers) 12:38.65.

Boys Team Standings

• 1. Osceola 72, 2. Sandy Creek 70, 3. David City 69, 4. Cross County 68.50, 5. Fullerton 57.50, 6. Fillmore Central 56, 7. Shelby-Rising City 42, 8. High Plains 26, 9. East Butler 25, 10. Harvard 23, 11. Exeter-Milligan 16, 12. Palmer 2.

Boys event winners, area placers

• High jump - 1. Micah Biltoft (Sandy Creek) 6-08.00, 9. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 5-04.00, 10. Brayden Johnson (David City) 5-02.00, 10. Ethan Underwood (David City) 5-02.00, 13. Colby Jirovsky (East Butler) 5-00.00.

• Long jump - 1. Pierce Branting (Osceola) 19-08.50, 2. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 19-07.50, 10. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 16-10.00, 12. Carson Borgman (East Butler) 16-05.00, 14. Ashton Schultz (SRC) 16-03.50, 24. Hunter Hlavac (David City) 13-05.50.

• Triple jump - 1. Xavier Marburger (Harvard) 44-03.75, 7. Reese Svoboda (David City) 38-04.50, 13. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 35-09.50, 18. Payton Sliva (SRC) 33-10.50, 20. Jona Setz (David City) 33-03.75.

• Shot put - 1. Josh Shaw (Sandy Creek) 47-02.25, 4. Darwin Arcos (David City) 42-10.25, 6. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 40-01.00, 11. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 35-00.50, 17. Fischer White (SRC) 32-01.75, 20. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 31-09.25, 23. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 31-01.00, 24. Dominic Prothman (David City) 30-08.50, 25. Jonathan Sosa-Palencia (David City) 29-08.50, 29. Samuel Vallejo (SRC) 27-03.50.

• Discus - 1. Damon Mickey (Cross County) 127-09, 7. Gavin Ohnemus (SRC) 107-09, 11. Darwin Arcos (David City) 101-01, 12. Dominic Prothman (David City) 99-02, 15. Noah Paseka (East Butler) 95-05, 16. Aiden Zimmerman (SRC) 93-06, 17. Dalton Pokorney (SRC) 93-05, 21. Blake Lukert (David City) 84-07, 27. Nolan Kocian (East Butler) 74-03, 28. Vincent Hageman (East Butler) 70-06.

• Pole vault - 1. Roe Patton (Fullerton) 12-00.00, 2. Barrett Andel (David City) 11-06.00.

• 100 - 1. Caden Denker (David City) 11.02, 2. Seth Golden (David City) 11.52, 6. Michael Janak (East Butler) 11.96, 14. Braxten Osantowski (David City) 12.33, 20. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 12.89, 24. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 13.04, 27. Dalton Pokorney (SRC) 13.83, 31. Aaron Ross (SRC) 17.52, 32. Samuel Vallejo (SRC) 18.44.

• 200 - 1. Caden Denker (David City) 22.36, 2. Jack McKay (David City) 23.42, 5. Michael Janak (East Butler) 24.85, 11. Tanner Nekl (SRC) 26.30, 15. Jackson Bergman (East Butler) 26.68, 22. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 27.64, 23. Hunter Hlavac (David City) 28.83, 28. Aiden Zimmerman (SRC) 29.39, 31. Aaron Ross (SRC) 38.49.

• 400 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 53.25, 3. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 54.94, 8. Nolan Arps (SRC) 57.52, 9. Reese Svoboda (David City) 57.60, 10. Jona Setz (David City) 58.46, 12. Payton Sliva (SRC) 58.79, 13. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 59.00, 22. Blaine Orta (East Butler) 1:05.80, 28. Kale Glasshoff (East Butler) 1:14.04.

• 800 - 1. Alexx Winkelman (Osceola) 2:10.97, 2. Gabe Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:11.94, 6. Gavin Dutton-Mofford (SRC) 2:19.12, 9. Brayden Johnson (David City) 2:23.11, 14. Neil Olson (David City) 2:31.86, 17. Barrett Andel (David City) 2:37.67, 18. Colby Jirovsky (East Butler) 2:38.01, 23. Jeremiah Zelasney (SRC) 2:44.18, 25. Dustin Jelinek (East Butler) 2:47.17.

• 1,600 - 1. Rowan Jarosik (Sandy Creek) 5:10.34, 5. Alex Thoendel (David City) 5:38.58, 7. Reid Glasshoff (East Butler) 5:46.20, 12. Angel Carias (David City) 5:58.89, 13. Fischer White (SRC) 6:00.76, 14. Trevor Hoegerl (SRC) 6:05.21, 15. Dakoda Schneider (East Butler) 6:07.52, 16. Justin Bongers (East Butler) 6:23.53.

• 3,200 - 1. Rowan Jarosik (Sandy Creek) 10:48.98, 4. Alex Thoendel (David City) 12:11.45, 6. Joe Urban (East Butler) 12:46.60, 8. Angel Carias (David City) 12:59.19.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 15.96, 7. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 18.63, 8. Brayden Brecka (East Butler) 20.52, 11. Lukas Sabata (David City) 19.49, 15. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 21.38.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Hunter White (SRC) 42.79, 5. Alex Pierce (East Butler) 46.75, 6. Isaac Whitmore (SRC) 47.36, 8. Braxten Osantowski (David City) 48.56, 20. Trenton VanVeldhuizen (East Butler) 58.63.

• 400 relay - 1. David City (McKay, Golden, Underwood, Denker) 45.75, 4. SRC (Nekl, Arps, Schultz, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 48.43, 7. East Butler (Brecka, Janak, Bergman, Pierce) 48.81. 

• 1,600 relay - 1. Fillmore Central 3:47.91, 2. SRC (Sliva, Gav. Dutton-Mofford, Arps, Gab. Dutton-Mofford) 3:53.29, 4. David City (Underwood, Setz, Svoboda, Osantowski) 3:59.76, 7. East Butler (Sullivan, Brecka, Janak, Clark) 4:07.57.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Fillmore Central 8:54.83, 4. East Butler (Borgman, Clark, Jirovsky, R. Glasshoff) 10:00.55, 6. David City (Olson, Johnson, Andel, Smith) 10:14.37.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News