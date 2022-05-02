Tiger girls earn runner-up trophy at SRC Invite

East Butler's Allie Rigatuso and Reese Kozisek collected gold medals on April 26 and led the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the Shelby-Rising City Invite. Rigatuso won a gold and a bronze while Kozisek was the champion in the 3200 meters. Contributions from those two were part of 75 team points for East Butler - 31 back of SRC on top the team standings.

Rigatuso won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.73 seconds and she placed third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.27.

Kozisek won the 3200, completing eight laps around the track in 13 minutes, 35.49 seconds. The sophomore won by about 12 seconds.

Camryn Kocian earned a silver medal in the 100 with a time of 13.24 seconds. Sandy Creek's Leah Hatch won by 0.11. The girls 400 and 3200 relay teams also won silver. Haley Klement, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian completed the 400 in 53.62 seconds. The 3200 team comprised of Kozisek, Lanae Aerts, Mackennah Spatz and Malorie Spatz finished in 11:15.17.

In the high jump, Klement claimed bronze with a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches. Sierra Rhynalds and Carynn Bongers ended the shot put event in third and fourth, respectively. Rhynalds' longest throw was 31-11 while Bongers' best mark was 30-4.

"I was pleased with our throwers. Sierra, Carynn and Sydney (Pernicek) have been consistently scoring all season. Reese ran very well in the 3200," Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said. "Our girls 3200 relay cut their best time by about 25 seconds. Allie hurdled very well, and the girls 400 relay posted their best time of the season."

Alex Pierce picked three medals for the East Butler boys. Pierce won silver in the long jump with a mark of 19-7 and 1/4. The junior took home bronze in the 400 with a time of 54.94 seconds and a fifth-place medal in the 300 hurdles.

The boys 3200 relay team of Carson Borgman, Tye Clark, Colby Jirovsky and Reid Glasshoff placed fourth with a time of 10:00.55. Michael Janak won two medals, placing fifth in the 200 with a time of 24.85 seconds and sixth in the 100 at 11.96 seconds. Joe Urban medaled in the 3200 with a time of 12:46.60, good for sixth. Noah Paseka placed sixth in the shot put, throwing 40-1.

"Noah (Paseka) is recovering from a knee injury. Nice to see him over 40 feet again," Nielsen said. "Michael (Janak) ran well to score in the sprints."

East Butler finished ninth in the final boys standings with 25 points. Osceola won the meet with 72 points and Sandy Creek was second with 70.

The Tigers were back competing on Tuesday in the Crossroads Conference meet in Osceola.

"I think we are beginning to round into form. Almost every kid had a season best time at this meet," Nielsen said. "I hope we are ready for the CRC meet and districts in a couple of weeks."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.