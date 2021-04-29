Tiger girls raise trophy at Twin River

Klement came away with a bronze medal in the high jump with a distance of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Sebranek, Rylie Biltoft and Belew finished third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200 (14:58.70, 15:03.30 and 16:45.40).

In the shot put, Sierra Rhyanlds ended up in fourth place (29-10.50). Sydney Pernicek took fifth in the discus throw (87-10).

Kozisek finished in fifth in the 800 (2:56.10). She also placed sixth in the 1600 (6:49.20).

Meanwhile, the East Butler boys were sixth out of eight on a total of 34 points.

Brayden Brecka came away with a bronze medal in the 110 hurdles in 20 seconds flat and later was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 49.20

Tristian Rezac placed third in the shot put on a mark of 42-9.50. Alex Pierce was fourth in the 400 at 55.20 seconds and fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12 seconds exactly. He also placed sixth in the 200 (25.20).

In the long jump, Pierce nabbed a bronze medal with a distance of 18-6.75.

Brecka, Collin Bouc, Ryan Sullivan and Pierce teamed up for the 400 relay and came away fifth (49.90).