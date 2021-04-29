Tiger girls raise trophy at Twin River

The East Butler girls track and field team nabbed a first-place team finish April 22 at the Twin River Invite behind a top to bottom effort from the entire roster.
The Tigers, which had an overall score of 90, edged Shelby-Rising City with 85.
Coach Dale Nielsen said he was happy to see the group raise a trophy based on all kinds of contributions.
“Our kids were excited to win a meet, they had a consistent effort all day from everyone and that contributed to their success,” Nielsen said.
Allie Rigatuso placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.90 seconds while Haley Klement took the bronze medal in the same event (55.10).
Klement, Meagan Janak, Rigatuso and Camryn Kocian paired up for the 400 relay and took first place (54.70).
Kocian finished second in the 100 (13.20) and was also the runner-up in the 200 (28.00).
Addie Sullivan, Audrey Belew, Madison Spatz and Rylie Biltoft joined forces in the 800 relay and ran to a silver medal in 11:55.80. Rigatuso and Lindsey Prochaska took third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles (18.10 and 18.70).
In the 1600 relay, Katie Haney, Haley Sebranek, Sullivan and Reese Kozisek teamed up and placed third (4:56.40).
Klement came away with a bronze medal in the high jump with a distance of 4 feet, 6 inches.
Sebranek, Rylie Biltoft and Belew finished third, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200 (14:58.70, 15:03.30 and 16:45.40).
In the shot put, Sierra Rhyanlds ended up in fourth place (29-10.50). Sydney Pernicek took fifth in the discus throw (87-10).
Kozisek finished in fifth in the 800 (2:56.10). She also placed sixth in the 1600 (6:49.20).
Meanwhile, the East Butler boys were sixth out of eight on a total of 34 points.
Brayden Brecka came away with a bronze medal in the 110 hurdles in 20 seconds flat and later was fifth in the 300 hurdles at 49.20
Tristian Rezac placed third in the shot put on a mark of 42-9.50. Alex Pierce was fourth in the 400 at 55.20 seconds and fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12 seconds exactly. He also placed sixth in the 200 (25.20).
In the long jump, Pierce nabbed a bronze medal with a distance of 18-6.75.
Brecka, Collin Bouc, Ryan Sullivan and Pierce teamed up for the 400 relay and came away fifth (49.90).
In the 1600 relay, Colby Jirovsky, Zane Miller, Carson Borgman and Anthony Strizek ended up in fifth place (4:09.30).
Sullivan placed fifth in the triple jump (35-4.25). Kyle Heise finished sixth in the 3200 (12:20.00).
Nielsen praised Kocian and Pierce in their individual sprint events - Rigatuso for improving her times in her races and the 400 relay team for running a season-best time.
“We got nice efforts from our distance kids on a tough day to run, and they picked up some medals and a host of personal best times,” he said. “I am excited to see what the kids can do if we ever get some favorable weather conditions to compete in. They have been working hard with a great attitude as we go into the late-season meets.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.