Tigers come up just short of sub final

East Butler volleyball struggled through a 12-game losing skid midway through the season and guaranteed a losing season when the Tigers dropped to 3-14 on Sept. 28.

But just when the Tigers could have closed up shop and called it a season, they instead built some momentum at the right time and won five of their final seven. They took that momentum into the postseason where East Butler won a subdistrict game over Twin River before falling in straight sets to Nebraska Christian.

The Tigers needed one more win to make the subdistrict final and play for the district round. Despite coming up just short, East Butler passed its win total from each of the previous two seasons and won in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

East Butler def. Twin River 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21: The Tigers opened postseason play with a first-round win over Twin River in the Class D1-5 subdistrict on Oct. 25.

East Butler tallied a season-high 40 kills and had a dozen of those from Allie Rigatuso, 11 from Katie Haney and eight from Carynn Bongers. Sydney Pernicek set up 24 assists.

The Tigers served 13 aces. Haney led the group with five and Madison DeWitt had three, Rigatuso and Kate Rathjen recorded a pair and Pernicek finished with one.

Defensively, East Butler finished with 34 digs, had 12 by Rathjen and seven from Haney. The Tigers also stuffed nine shots as Rigatuso had four, Bongers blocked three and DeWitt ended with a pair.

"We got off to a slow start and Twin River was able to get the advantage," Tigers acting head coach Brian Hermelbracht said. "Our girls responded well and didn't panic. We were able to clean up some mistakes in the following sets and were able to get the win. Carynn (Bongers) really stepped up at the end of the Twin River game. The other hitters were having trouble getting into rhythm, but Carynn had some big kills when we needed them."

Nebraska Christian def. East Butler 25-14, 25-11, 25-8: The Tigers were overmatched by Nebraska Christian in the semifinals.

The Eagles recorded 40 kills compared to East Butler's 15. In addition, Nebraska Christian served 13 aces, 11 more than the Tigers.

Bongers led East Butler's offense with six kills and Rathjen recorded eight digs and served two aces. East Butler completed the season with a 10-21 record.

"I thought we competed well. The girls didn't back down and continued to play hard throughout the match," Hermelbracht said. "My heart goes out to the seniors Nikki (Buresh) and Allie (Rigatuso). It wasn't the end they wanted, but I love the way they competed to the end. Nebraska Christian has a lot of weapons that we really just didn't have an answer for. Give credit to them. They're one of the best in the state for a reason."

