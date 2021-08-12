Tigers cross country look to end state drought

Nielsen is also hoping for a smoother trip through the schedule. The Tigers were hit hard last season with mandatory quarantines due to COVID contact. If there was a bright spot it was that no one tested positive. But four of the top six between the girls and boys were not in the district field because of quarantine.

"I'm kind of hoping this year things have settled down a little more. I know a number of them have been vaccinated and the COVID rate around Butler County has been fairly low," he said. "If we could just go through a normal season without wandering who will be at practice this week or who's going to be ready to go at the next meet, that would be a nice improvement.

"I think everybody was thankful to have a season last year. It was just a little nerve-wracking. You didn't know day to day who was going to be there and who wasn't, and what the next meet was like. I think all the kids were thinking, 'Wow, are we even going to get through the whole season?' It turned out pretty well for us, for the most part."

With district assignments still undetermined, Nielsen said it's hard to predict where his runners will place, but he's confident that some Tigers will qualify for state.