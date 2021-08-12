Tigers cross country look to end state drought

There's only one way to go but up. That's the perspective East Butler cross country hits the course with this fall following an 11th place out of 12 team finish for the boys and 10th of 10 for the girls at last year's district meet.
Head coach Dale Nielsen said he expects about 20 runners on the team and was reassured by what he saw in training this summer.
"We had a good group of kids show up, so we're kind of encouraged," Nielsen said. "They're all really nice kids, so I think we're going to have a great season."
Alex Pierce is the best returning boys cross country runner for the Tigers. In total, the boys team will feature about five seniors with a good amount of experience.
"I'm kind of hoping they develop into something," Nielsen said. "We're not going to be leading the pack any place, but I think our expectations are to be in the middle some place at most of the meets we go to and hopefully they all show improvement."
Nielsen expects the girls team to be a little more competitive than the boys team, aided by the addition of some talented freshmen and distance runner Reese Kozisek. Known for her performance running two miles, she's joining the cross country team this year with the likes of Hailey Sebronek and Lanae Aerts.
"That (Kozisek) should be a really nice addition. Hailey Sebronek was our top runner last year and she is back. Lanae Aerts will be a senior, and she's been a solid runner the last three years," Nielsen said. "I'm really encouraged by our girls teams. Hopefully, we're a little bit more competitive than we were last year or two. Our goal is to improve every week and take some kids to Kearney in October."
Nielsen is also hoping for a smoother trip through the schedule. The Tigers were hit hard last season with mandatory quarantines due to COVID contact. If there was a bright spot it was that no one tested positive. But four of the top six between the girls and boys were not in the district field because of quarantine.
"I'm kind of hoping this year things have settled down a little more. I know a number of them have been vaccinated and the COVID rate around Butler County has been fairly low," he said. "If we could just go through a normal season without wandering who will be at practice this week or who's going to be ready to go at the next meet, that would be a nice improvement.
"I think everybody was thankful to have a season last year. It was just a little nerve-wracking. You didn't know day to day who was going to be there and who wasn't, and what the next meet was like. I think all the kids were thinking, 'Wow, are we even going to get through the whole season?' It turned out pretty well for us, for the most part."
With district assignments still undetermined, Nielsen said it's hard to predict where his runners will place, but he's confident that some Tigers will qualify for state.
"I've got a handful of kids that I think can run fast enough to be in the top-15 no matter where we're at," he said. "I'm optimistic that we'll be qualifying a few kids. Hopefully, we get at least one of the two teams down there, but you just never really know."
Nielsen's message to his runners this summer was to be consistent by going outside three or four times per week for a run in order to prepare for the team conditioning program. The East Butler runners took that message and ran with it.
"I think they've taken that to heart a little more this year. I think I've got more kids who will be prepared for the start of the season than usual," he said. "Hopefully, that translates to pretty good efforts."
Nielsen said the team has been good about showing up for practices and workouts and is excited to get things going.
"I've heard from most of them and I think we've got a really good group," he said. "We got a lot of senior boys. Lanae is our only senior girl, but those kids have been at this for some times five or six years now, including junior high, so looking forward to that. I think we're going to have a really solid group of kids."
