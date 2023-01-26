Tigers dominate Giltner, boys win on Senior Night

East Butler boys basketball played in its final home game of the season on Jan. 17 against Giltner. Before the game, the Tigers honored seniors Alex Pierce, Carson Borgman and Josh VanDerslice.

Borgman made two 3-pointers to open the scoring for East Butler, jumpstarting an 11-2 run. The Tigers never looked back in a 44-31 victory.

Pierce and Borgman led East Butler with 17 and 15 points, respectively. They combined for seven field goals and three 3-pointers. Borgman recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.

“We played really hard and I think that goes a long way. Giltner is a good team,” Pierce said. “They’ve been in a lot of close, tough games with really good teams so I think us being able to pull out a good win I think is really good for us.”

Pierce ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 14-6. Giltner trimmed the deficit to four, but a Pierce free throw and a field goal from Ryan Sullivan made it 19-12 at halftime.

Giltner pulled within six, but a field goal from Logan Buresh, two free throws from Borgman and a field goal from Sullivan grew the lead to 27-15 in the third quarter. The Tigers took a 30-19 lead into the fourth.

Pierce scored eight points in the fourth quarter, making six free throws and one field goal to put the game away.

“Giltner is going to play every team close for the most part. We knew that coming in that it was going to be a dog fight. They bring the fight. We outlasted it thankfully,” Tigers head coach Mark Cidlik said. “Offensively, we had a hard time getting going once the game went on, but we found a way. We scored enough to keep that cushion.”

Defensively, East Butler limited Giltner to just 24% shooting from the field. The Hornets also shot 7-for-16 from the free-throw line.

“Defensively, it was our best effort of the year. Guys guarded in space real well,” Cidlik said. “We helped defense and hedged on their screens real well for the most part, so defensively I give us an A for that game. That was about as hard as we played and as well as we played on the defensive end.”

The emotions hit Pierce after the game. The senior dreamt of playing basketball at East Butler. In addition to winning his final home game, he eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in Saturday’s Crossroads Conference Tournament game against Hampton.

“It means the world,” Pierce said. “It’s so amazing to think that I’ve been here since I was in preschool and I’ve always dreamed of playing on the court and winning my last game. That’s a really big accomplishment for all of us.”

Cidlik described what it meant to win the final home game of the season for the seniors.

“It was great to send them out with a win. I think at times they tried too hard,” he said. “At the same time, it was good to see them out there and perform the way they did and they deserve the win in their last home game.”

East Butler improved to 8-7 and extended its winning streak to three games following Saturday’s 57-33 win over the Hawks in York. The Tigers won five of six games entering Monday’s CRC Tournament quarterfinal against Cross County.

Cidlik is coaching the Tigers for the first time this season and he said he feels the team is improving in its execution of the system.

“We pretty much got a whole new offense and a whole new defense,” Pierce said. “A 1-3-1 was new for us for a long time, so switching to a 1-3-1 playing man all the time is definitely a big difference, but I think it’s really helping us pay off right now at the beginning of the season.”

After the conclusion of the CRC Tournament, East Butler will play its final six games on the road starting Tuesday at McCool Junction.

“I would say we’re playing really good team ball for the most part. For the most part, we got the top six,” Cidlik said. “We got a little bit of depth at this point, so I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at with depth and how our top guys are playing.”

Tiger girls cruise to win

East Butler’s defense set the tone in a dominant 48-26 win over Giltner. The Tigers led just 10-9 after one quarter, but they outscored the Hornets 17-8 in the second quarter to lead 27-17 at halftime.

Giltner scored a field goal with 1:54 remaining in the first half. It didn’t score again until 6:21 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Tigers went on a 14-0 run to pull away.

For the game, Giltner shot 18% and it turned the ball over 26 times.

“Good all-around team effort. We were very balanced scoring. I thought one of the best things is that we played 11,” Tigers head coach James Kriz said. “We got good from everyone off the bench. There was no letdown, especially in that second quarter when the game was still on the line. Bench came in and played really well for us.”

The Tigers finished with three players in double-figures. Madison DeWitt and Carynn Bongers posted double-doubles as DeWitt finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Bongers ended with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Morgan Havlovic scored 12 points as the sophomore has stepped up after starter Katie Haney suffered a season-ending knee injury. The game against Giltner was her fifth game scoring at least 12 points this season.

“I don’t think she (Havlovic) started the season expecting to have to start, but not only start but play 28 minutes or more. She’s done really well,” Kriz said. “For a sophomore, there’s a learning curve. She’s had nights where a lot of pressure messes with her, but (tonight) played really well. She’s done that a lot this year for us.”

Bongers only played in three games last season after sustaining a season-ending injury in a car accident. Through 14 games, the senior is averaging 7.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“When I went out with my injury last year due to my car accident, it was very hard for me because I like working with my team but coming back this year made me very happy to be able to be with my team again and build those relationships back with my girls on my team,” Bongers said.

On Saturday, East Butler suffered a 44-43 defeat to Hampton in the first round of the CRC Tournament in York. After trailing 18-6 after one quarter, East Butler rallied to take a 25-24 lead at halftime.

The Hawks reclaimed the lead 33-32 heading to the fourth and they managed to outscore East Butler 11-10 in the final frame.

Hampton shot 39% from the field while East Butler posted a field goal percentage of just 29%. DeWitt led the way with a game-high 17 points and 14 rebounds. Lillie Kriz, Rylie Biltoft and Havlovic scored eight points each.

The Tigers fell to 7-8 and will begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday at McCool Junction.

“With the development of the depth, we just keep getting a little stronger and a little stronger,” James said. “It’s why you play the game. At the end of the year, you hope you’re playing good ball.”