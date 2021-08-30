Tigers drop opener against Howells-Dodge

East Butler opened its football season at home on Friday with a difficult challenge right out of the gate. Waiting on the other side of the field was Class D-1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge.
The Tigers struggled against the Jaguars defense, had difficulty making stops and suffered a 58-0 defeat.
The Jaguars totaled 273 rushing yards with senior Gavin Nelson leading the way with 74 yards and one touchdown. Six of Howells-Dodge's seven touchdowns were on the ground.
East Butler finished the game with 31 total yards of offense. Quarterback Trevin Brecka went 3 for 7 for 21 yards. He was the Tigers' leading rusher with nine yards on six carries.
"We're disappointed with the outcome, but we did accomplish some things within the game and worked hard to improve," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said. "I thought the kids played hard throughout the game and really just played a really quality Howells-Dodge team."
Senior Brayden Brecka was the leading producer on the Tigers defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. However, the Jaguars offense had 20 first downs and was on the field for 32 minutes and 27 seconds, more than double of East Butler's 15:33.
Biltoft liked the start for his defense, but unable to get off the field, that unit eventually wore down.
"I thought we were very physical to start the game," he said. "A lot of kids were getting some playing time for the first time and stepped up into those roles. But I think as the game got on, they were on the field a lot and it was just a tough situation against a very good team."
Offensively, the Tigers struggled with just two first downs. Biltoft said it was tough to move the ball against the Jaguars. He said practice and focus on execution will be key for improvement.
"Their size gave us some issues, and we just really didn't have much of an answer," Biltoft said.
Biltoft said overall execution, getting better and being gritty will be essential heading into the next game against Exeter-Milligan/Friend. His message to the team after the loss was to stay focused on the improvement.
"It's a matter of focusing on our goals, working to get better each week and focus on the next game and what we need to do to get there," Biltoft said.
A lot of young players had the opportunity to play some valuable snaps. That experience will be beneficial for East Butler as its season progresses.
"I think anytime you get game experience, I think it's big," Biltoft said. "I think it's going to be good for our players as they go along through the season if we stay together and stay positive. I think there's going to be some good things happen throughout the season."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.