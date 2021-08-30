Tigers drop opener against Howells-Dodge

"I thought we were very physical to start the game," he said. "A lot of kids were getting some playing time for the first time and stepped up into those roles. But I think as the game got on, they were on the field a lot and it was just a tough situation against a very good team."

Offensively, the Tigers struggled with just two first downs. Biltoft said it was tough to move the ball against the Jaguars. He said practice and focus on execution will be key for improvement.

"Their size gave us some issues, and we just really didn't have much of an answer," Biltoft said.

Biltoft said overall execution, getting better and being gritty will be essential heading into the next game against Exeter-Milligan/Friend. His message to the team after the loss was to stay focused on the improvement.

"It's a matter of focusing on our goals, working to get better each week and focus on the next game and what we need to do to get there," Biltoft said.

A lot of young players had the opportunity to play some valuable snaps. That experience will be beneficial for East Butler as its season progresses.

"I think anytime you get game experience, I think it's big," Biltoft said. "I think it's going to be good for our players as they go along through the season if we stay together and stay positive. I think there's going to be some good things happen throughout the season."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

