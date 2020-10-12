Tigers fall to top ranked Cougars

The Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd show was on full display on Friday night in Dwight.

C-1 No. 1 Cross County (7-0) rushed for 286 yards and eight touchdowns as a team on just 25 carries in a 62-22 win over East Butler (0-6). Noyd rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Seim ran for 109 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.

"Our goal is to improve each week. Our team didn't have any turnovers against Cross County, but we were not able to force many stops on defense," East Butler coach Shawn Biltoft said. "Cross County is a physical team that blocks well and they have the speed to score on every play.

Cross County closes out the regular season on Friday at home against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) and East Butler plays on Thursday at Shelby-Rising City (0-7) also to close out the regular season.

"The team will work hard this week to end the season in a positive manner," Biltoft said.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net

