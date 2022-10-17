Tigers fall to Winside in season finale

East Butler concluded the regular season Thursday against Winside. The Wildcats jumped out to an early 16-0 lead and controlled the second half 24-0 en route to a 48-14 win, sending them to the playoffs.

The Tigers turned the ball over four times. After cutting the deficit to 24-14 with 8:12 remaining in the first half, East Butler punted four times, turned it over on downs twice, threw an interception and fumbled the ball the rest of the game.

"We knew Winside was going to be pretty physical and they challenged us up front. That was the big thing we struggled with (tonight)," East Butler head coach Gabe Gauthier said. "We had some good things early on, but defensively we couldn't get them locked down and offensively, we couldn't get those drives finished off when we needed to."

Winside burned East Butler with big plays. Wildcats junior Kaden Hunt scored on touchdown runs of 29, 49 and 51 yards. Junior Cooper Behmer reached the end zone twice on runs of 41 yards and 6 yards. Quarterback Dax Behmer connected with Dean Kruger for a 44-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

"We couldn't get off our blocks. Their linemen was getting to the second level pretty quick," Gauthier said. "We struggled all year getting off those blocks and I think just for them, they did a good job of firing off and we did a bad job closing the gaps."

Ryan Sullivan led East Butler's offense with 207 total yards. The junior completed 8 of 17 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 55 yards on 11 attempts.

Tye Clark, in his final high school football game, caught three passes for 88 yards and one touchdown. Rocco Hageman ended the game with two receptions for 40 yards.

Defensively, senior Reid Glasshoff a game-high 20 tackles. Fellow seniors Blaine Orta and Vincent Hageman finished with 12 and nine tackles, respectively.

Sullivan threw an interception on the opening drive and Winside cashed in on the takeaway with a 51-yard touchdown run by Hunt on 3rd-and-5.

Winside doubled its lead 16-0 with 2:27 left in the opening quarter on Kruger's touchdown reception.

The Tigers responded on the ensuing drive to make it 16-6 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Orta, diving over the goal line on 4th-and-goal. It capped a seven-play, 2:34 drive.

On the next Wildcats possession, Hunt entered the end zone for the second time on a 29-yard run following a Winside holding penalty.

East Butler scored what would be its final points of the game on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sullivan to Clark. The junior stepped back in the pocket and found a wide open Clark on the right side of the field. The senior cut back to the near sideline and reach the end zone unimpeded.

Winside scored with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter on Cooper's 41-yard touchdown run, capping a 68-yard drive. Hunt's 49-yard scamper into the end zone and Cooper's 6-yard score ended the scoring.

Gauthier described what his message was to the team following the end of its season.

"It's about how we have a new baseline for next year. Coming into this year, we had that 15-game losing streak so a big goal was just to get that monkey off our back," Gauthier said. "I told them now that we've done that, we can hopefully build on that and maybe just get better in the offseason and maybe aim for something a little big higher than just a couple wins."

In Gauthier's first year as Tigers head coach, East Butler ended its 16-game losing streak with a Week 2 win over Omaha Christian. It won its second game of the year four weeks later at Walthill.

For the seniors, who endured back-to-back winless seasons, Gauthier said he was grateful for the leadership they had on the team.

"I couldn't be any luckier to have these four, Blaine Orta, Reid Glasshoff, Vincent Hageman, Tye Clark. These were four that did a lot for us on the field, but they also did a lot off the field. During practices, they were vocal, but they were positive too," he said. "They were a positive influence in the locker room. Half of our team was freshmen and they kind of brought them in under their wing. I think off the field what they were able to do was huge for us. I'm so proud for having them and I'm glad to say they were East Butler Tigers."

Looking ahead, East Butler returns the majority of its roster. Sullivan will be back at quarterback for his senior season, Hageman rushed for 400 yards as a freshman and Logan Buresh will be a junior next year after leading the team in receiving.

The foundation for next season has been laid.

"It's exciting. It's not just exciting for having a lot of them back, but within the school, you can hear a lot of the positive culture kind of turning around. We were coming in and there was a lot of doom and gloom," Gauthier said. "By the end of the season, people were talking a lot more positively about us. I think we're getting more interest in other kids that want to come out next year and do it.

"Big picture, that's what I want. I want people to view the football program in a positive light and think, yeah, this is something I want to be part of. That part I'm really looking forward to and I think we can hopefully keep building on that."