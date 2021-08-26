Tigers football hope experience gained produces better results

East Butler suffered through the longest of football seasons a year go, dropping all seven games and suffering the first winless season since 2009. A young group that faced a schedule that included six playoff teams never quite found any traction.
It's the second year of the two-year scheduling cycle, meaning more challenges await this fall. But coach Shawn Biltoft said the lead up to the year has gone well. The Tigers have had high participation in the weight room, attended a team camp at Concordia and are eager to get back on the winning track.
"The players have stepped up and built off some experience that they gained last year," Biltoft said. "We're looking forward to the upcoming season."
Although East Butler went 0-7 last fall, the experience gained was valuable for a group that saw only three seniors graduate. Remembering the disappointments of last season, and intent not to repeat them, has given life to a team excited for a fresh start.
"I think some players really matured and developed over the offseason," Biltoft said. "That'll build some excitement as we head into the new year and give them a chance to start over with a new season."
Biltoft also hopes that the continuity will help propel the Tigers out of the gates.
"I think it builds some momentum," he said. "There's more confidence because people understand their roles within the team. I think we built a lot of confidence from last year to this year."
The offense averaged 16.8 points per game and returns starting quarterback Lane Bohac and leading rusher Trevin Brecka. Bohac threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns and Brecka led the team with 514 rushing yards with five touchdowns.
Although leading receiver, Josh Malina, is gone, Biltoft said several players on the offensive side of the ball are ready to step into his role.
"We're feeling comfortable in some things that we can do," he said. "We really need to be able to run the ball effectively and I hope we are improved in that area, but we have some guys that are ready to step up and make plays for us on the offensive side of the ball."
Defensively, East Butler allowed 56.0 points per game and gave up at least 48 points in every game.
After two of its top four tacklers from last season, Collin Bouc and Dillon Dewitt, graduated, the key for the Tigers' defense this season will be physicality.
"I think what we're focused on is being more physical and getting after it every single play," Biltoft said. "But being more physical on defense also means knowing our assignments and just playing assignment football and being able to flow fast to the ball."
Biltoft said that playing the same schedule should be a confidence-boost for his teams. The players and the coaching staff know what to expect from each other and have a better idea of what positions, roles and situations will produce the most success.
There's three areas the Tigers are focused on maintaining throughout the season.
"I think we're really focused on three things: playing together, playing physical and being relentless. We're going to keep our goal focused on those three phrases as we go through the year," Biltoft said. "We'll take each game as it comes, but we also want to focus on those three phrases and just get better every week."
