Tigers football hope experience gained produces better results

The offense averaged 16.8 points per game and returns starting quarterback Lane Bohac and leading rusher Trevin Brecka. Bohac threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns and Brecka led the team with 514 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

Although leading receiver, Josh Malina, is gone, Biltoft said several players on the offensive side of the ball are ready to step into his role.

"We're feeling comfortable in some things that we can do," he said. "We really need to be able to run the ball effectively and I hope we are improved in that area, but we have some guys that are ready to step up and make plays for us on the offensive side of the ball."

Defensively, East Butler allowed 56.0 points per game and gave up at least 48 points in every game.

After two of its top four tacklers from last season, Collin Bouc and Dillon Dewitt, graduated, the key for the Tigers' defense this season will be physicality.

"I think what we're focused on is being more physical and getting after it every single play," Biltoft said. "But being more physical on defense also means knowing our assignments and just playing assignment football and being able to flow fast to the ball."