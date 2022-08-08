Tigers girls cross country enter new season with experience and high expectations

East Butler cross country hopes to increase the number of runners who qualify for the NSAA State Cross Country Championship this year, returning an experienced group of girls runners.

Reese Kozisek, Malorie Spatz, Haley Sebranek and Nevayla Hilton all return after running in the district meet last year. Mackennah Spatz, Rylie Biltoft and Meagan Janak also return with a year of experience.

Alex Pierce, Carson Borgman and Justin Bongers return to lead a young East Butler boys team.

"I look forward to working with a great bunch of kids. We've got a lot of kids back from last year," Tigers head coach Dale Nielsen said. "Just a really nice bunch. I think that's always the best thing is just working with those kids. They're fun and they make practice fun."

Kozisek was East Butler's lone runner in Kearney last year, posting a time of 23 minutes, 22.9 seconds. That was good for 64th place as she was one of 26 sophomores who qualified for the Class D girls race.

Last year, Kozisek posted three top-10 finishes and didn't finish worse than 20th in any meet. Now as a junior, Nielsen said Kozisek has owned being the leader of the team.

"She's (Kozisek) been consistent and she shows up. I know she's been running, so I'm looking forward to her having a good season. She's had a little misfortune," Nielsen said. "She had strep at the state track meet and she competed despite that. A year ago, she kind of had a health issue that affected her quite a bit at the end of the season and she was able to overcome that as well. If she can be healthy all season, I think she'll have a great year."

Nielsen described the benefits of having an experienced group returning.

"You can write workouts and you can talk and all that, but the real competitors have to be motivated from within a little bit," he said. "You can push and push and push, but if they don't buy into it and they don't want to do it, they're not willing to push themselves, that's kind of the missing link there. I think all these guys are all pretty committed.

The younger runners learning from Kozisek and Tigers graduate Lanae Aerts last season, Nielsen said, provided examples and helped the shape the core of the team.

"They push each other. They motivate each other and if somebody's not doing well, then they take it on themselves to sort of get after them," he said. "I think from a coaching viewpoint, having kids with some experience and some success is the best combination and I think that's all there."

Given East Butler's depth on the girls team, Nielsen said it's not to its advantage that only the top three times in Class D count towards the team scores. He said the fourth, fifth and sixth runners are just as good as the second and third runners. The Tiger girls aim to qualify as a team for the first time since 2017.

"This would be the year I wish they scored more, but I think by the end of the year, we'll have three pretty solid runners out of that group and hopefully we're in a position to challenge to go to state," he said. "I'm looking forward to that. I think the girls are thinking that. I know they've been talking this summer and I think they've kind of realized they have a pretty good group, so we'll see what happens. A lot of things have to fall into place for anything like that, but I'm optimistic."

The boys team will be led by Pierce, who enters his senior year. Nielsen said Pierce is motivated after a strong track season in which he just missed the cut for qualifying for state in a tough district.

"He's (Pierce) just a solid athlete and he works really hard and he's a good team leader," Nielsen said. "I know he's motivated and hopefully gets in a position to get to state this year. That's on his mind."

Nielsen said he doesn't put much emphasis on summer workouts because he wants them to be in shape in October. He said that if you overdue in the summer, then it could result in an injury or burnout. Nielsen's message to his runners was to stay active outside, whether it's walking, running, biking or playing a sport like baseball or softball.

"They've been in the weight room, quite a few of them showed up regularly so I think good habits carry over. I see a lot of good habits out of these kids this summer," Nielsen said. "Hopefully, we stay injury free and hopefully things like COVID don't bother us and the weather cooperates."

Another thing Nielsen pays attention to is peaking too early. For example, he said a runner could dominate the first meet of the season and just maintain their time and slowly the competitors catch up and the margins shrink. He emphasizes a slow, long build up and he gradually increases the workouts as the season progresses.

"I think there's a transition period of getting into shape and getting into a running shape, especially kids who haven't run a lot in the summer time. Our first few meets, I kind of look at those as warm-up or practice meets and then about midseason, that's when we expect to start to get a little bit more serious and approach competition better and really start pushing our workouts," Nielsen said. "We would like to peak in October and generally that works pretty well for us. Our kids are running their best and they seem to be a little bit more enthusiastic."

Nielsen's main goal for the team is to have an enjoyable experience, develop team camaraderie and improve.

"I want them to set their own goals and I want them to work to achieve those and hopefully their goals and my goals are on the same page. We would like to see improvement from week-to-week," he said. "We like to see consistency over the course of the season and I like to see kids develop into basically independent runners in good athletes with good habits that carry over into everything else in their lives. Having a positive attitude and approaching things day-to-day, that's what I would really like to see from these guys. Our summer workouts have been kind of fun to be around these kids. I'm looking forward to the season."