Tigers hope for success despite new faces

East Butler graduate Amanda Aerts has been the pace setter for Tiger runners the last four years.

Her graduation leaves Tiger cross country with only two state-meet experience, seniors Sydney Christensen and Madison Spatz. Both competed when East Butler qualified as a team in 2017.

Needless the say, there's a void at the top and several unknowns yet to be answered.

But, head coach Dale Nielsen still believes it could still be a successful year. His belief is due in large part to numbers. The Tigers will have nearly 20 on the roster this fall.

"I think we're going to have a decent group of kids out," he said. "I'm kind of optimistic we'll have a nice team."

The boys will have three seniors on the team - Colby Jelinek, Michael Polivka and Justin Dvorak.

"We should have three pretty solid seniors this fall that are going to be our leaders, and a couple younger kids that can step up," he said. "I think our boys team is going to be as good as it has been for the last three or four years."

Nielsen said all three of the senior boys can run in the 19-minute range.