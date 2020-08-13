Tigers hope for success despite new faces

East Butler graduate Amanda Aerts has been the pace setter for Tiger runners the last four years.
Her graduation leaves Tiger cross country with only two state-meet experience, seniors Sydney Christensen and Madison Spatz. Both competed when East Butler qualified as a team in 2017.
Needless the say, there's a void at the top and several unknowns yet to be answered.
But, head coach Dale Nielsen still believes it could still be a successful year. His belief is due in large part to numbers. The Tigers will have nearly 20 on the roster this fall.
"I think we're going to have a decent group of kids out," he said. "I'm kind of optimistic we'll have a nice team."
The boys will have three seniors on the team - Colby Jelinek, Michael Polivka and Justin Dvorak.
"We should have three pretty solid seniors this fall that are going to be our leaders, and a couple younger kids that can step up," he said. "I think our boys team is going to be as good as it has been for the last three or four years."
Nielsen said all three of the senior boys can run in the 19-minute range.
"I don't know if that's going to put them towards the top of any of the meets, but if we can develop a fourth runner I think we'll have some pretty decent depth. We have a couple of kids that might be able to do that."
Sophomores Alex Pierce and Tye Clark are two runners that have impressed Nielsen in the spring and offseason.
The girls lost quite a few seniors. Besides Aerts, Olivia Bohac and Sophia Bergman also graduated, leaving multiple open spots on the varsity roster.
"Our girls team is down quite a bit from graduation," Nielsen said. "We lost three of our top runners from last year. We've got some kids that work hard, and I think they'll show improvement. I'm looking forward to that."
For the girls, sophomore Haley Sebranek looks to be one of the top runners along with Spatz, senior Cassie Kubik and freshman Madeline Clark
Nielsen also mentioned that he hopes everyone stays healthy and the season can go on as planned, given the current pandemic.
"I'm really hoping we can have a complete season, or at least most of it," he said. "It's hard to tell. Everyone says cross country should be less affected, but I think those kids are together all day in school and those kids are going to be in close proximity with kids from other schools."
The NSAA released some additional measures last week to try to keep runners as safe as possible.
Teams will only be called to the state line five minutes prior to minimize duration in close proximity. Larger meets are suggested to use staggered starts. When possible teams are supposed to have six feet in between in the starting boxes.
Schools are also suggested to use different procedures at the finish line to minimize contact.
"I'm just looking for as much normalcy as possible," Nielsen said.
East Butler will open the season at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 in its home invitational at Timber Point Lake in Brainard.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
