Tigers make the most of state

Ashley Ostrand of Pender won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.90.

Kocian's time in the 100 tied the school record. She set a new best East Butler mark in the 200 with her preliminary time.

"I was just looking to improve each time out and get closer to the school records," Kocian said. "I was hoping for the medal stand and working my butt off to get there. I'm very thankful for what God has done for me and my family."

Rigatuso nearly made it six medals when she was 11th in the 100 hurdles, she added a 16th-place finish in the 300 hurdles, Reese Kozisek was 21st in the 3200 and Sydney Pernicek took 24th in the discus.

Alex Pierce won a fifth-place medal for the boys team at 52.89 seconds in the 400. He was the final additional qualifier from the district round then snuck into the finals by just .02. Like the team overall, he took advantage of his chance.

So, too, did Rezac. The senior had yet to throw 50 feet or longer in his career. He made his three longest throws at state and hit 50 feet exactly on the final toss of his career.