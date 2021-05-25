Tigers make the most of state

OMAHA - East Butler sent 10 events to the state track and field championships in Omaha and won medals in half of those Wednesday and Thursday at Burke Stadium.
Sophomore Camryn Kocian made the most of her first trip to Omaha with medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while the boys, who only qualified two events, won medals in both despite the low number. Alex Pierce in the 400 and Tristan Rezac in the shot put both ended on the podium.
Five medals in 10 events left the Tigers and coach Dale Nielsen excited about the performance as well as the group's future prospects.
"Our kids realized after districts that they had a chance at some medals in Omaha," Nielsen said. "I am optimistic about next season. We return eight kids with some state meet experience, and have a bulk of our team returning. They showed constant improvement throughout the season, and we ended with a very successful finish at districts and state."
Kocian qualified to the 100 finals in a second-place time of 12.81 seconds and to the 200 medal round also in second at 26.41. She maintained her position in the 100 while cutting her time down to 12.73. Kocian was slightly slower in the 200 at 26.68 and was fifth.
Before those two finals on Thursday, she was the anchor leg on the 400 relay that ran 52.42. The Tigers were good enough for eighth, .05 behind seventh and 1.14 behind the winners from Wynot. Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Megan Janak joined Kocian on the team.
Ashley Ostrand of Pender won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.90.
Kocian's time in the 100 tied the school record. She set a new best East Butler mark in the 200 with her preliminary time.
"I was just looking to improve each time out and get closer to the school records," Kocian said. "I was hoping for the medal stand and working my butt off to get there. I'm very thankful for what God has done for me and my family."
Rigatuso nearly made it six medals when she was 11th in the 100 hurdles, she added a 16th-place finish in the 300 hurdles, Reese Kozisek was 21st in the 3200 and Sydney Pernicek took 24th in the discus.
Alex Pierce won a fifth-place medal for the boys team at 52.89 seconds in the 400. He was the final additional qualifier from the district round then snuck into the finals by just .02. Like the team overall, he took advantage of his chance.
So, too, did Rezac. The senior had yet to throw 50 feet or longer in his career. He made his three longest throws at state and hit 50 feet exactly on the final toss of his career.
"Coach (Brian) Hermelbracht had our 400 relay set up perfectly in the zones and they performed well to get a medal," Nielsen said. "Alex Pierce performed at a very high level and earned his lifetime bests. Coach (Doug) Glasshoff got three of his throwers into the state meet, and Tristan Rezac came through with a storybook ending."