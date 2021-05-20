Tigers ready for state with 10 entries

East Butler track coach Dale Nielsen was all smiles following the NSAA District 2 meet on May 12 at Osceola High School.
“Our kids had a great day … A really nice day with some good competition led to some terrific efforts,” Nielsen said. “Just about everyone we thought had a chance to qualify did so.”
The girls unit finished third as a team overall with 85 points, falling behind only McCool Junction (100) and Elmwood-Murdock (99). The boys achieved fifth (40) in their division behind Osceola (152), McCool Junction (126), Elmwood-Murdock (77) and Parkview Christian (45).
On the girls’ side, Tiger Camryn Kocian led individual efforts by claiming the top spot in the 100-meter dash (12.79 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.99). Teammate Allie Rigatuso claimed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.88 and second in the 300-meter hurdles (50.45). Sydney Pernnicek won the discus throw (97 feet, 3 inches).
Reese Kozisek won silver (13:48.49) in the 3200-meter run and fifth (6:33.28) in the 1600-meter run. Teammate Haley Sebranek took fifth in the 3200-meter with times of 15:01.99. Klement took fourth in the high jump (4-9), while Carynn Bongers finished fifth in the shot put (29-08.25) and discus (88-11).
The Tigers also fared well in relay events. In the 400, East Butler’s unit comprised of Kocian, Rigatuso, Janak and Klament finished second overall with a time of 52.98 – 47 seconds behind first-place Osceola. That same East Butler crew took sixth in the 1600 relay (4:47.83).
Girls state qualifiers included Kocian in the 100 and 200, Rigatuso in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Kozisek in the two mile, Pernicek in the discus, Rhynalds in the shot put and the 400 relay.
Alex Pierce led the way for the Tigers on the boys side, taking sixth (24.71) in the 200-meter dash, fourth (53.70) in the 400-meter run and sixth (18-8.50) in the long jump. Although he was fourth in the 400, he made it into state as an additional qualifier. Tristan Rezac will join him at Burke Stadium as a participant in the shot put. Rezac landed his best toss at 48-5 and was second. He was also fourth in the discus at 119-6.
Brayden Brecka finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (19.30), and Ryan Sullivan did the same in the 300-meter hurdles (48.49). Noah Paseka claimed fourth (39-03.50) in the shot put.
In the 400 relay, East Butler (comprised of Collin Bouc, Anthony Strizek, Brecka and Sullivan) notched were fifth (49.12). East Butler did a little better in the 1600 relay, taking fourth (3:50.81). In that race, Bouc, Brecka and Strizek were joined by Pierce.
In the 800-meter relay, East Butler (Heise, Zane Miller, Reid Glasshoff and Colby Jirovsky) took fourth (10:16.17).
Nielsen had plenty to say about his athletes’ efforts as they make a run at Class D state track medals on Wednesday in Omaha.
“Camryn and Allie had some excellent marks, and the girls 400 relay had their best time by over a second to get in," he said. "Alex Pierce spent an anxious evening waiting for 400 results, but it worked out in his favor. Reese cut off about 40 seconds and ran a great race to earn a spot. I am very happy for our throwers and Coach Doug Glasshoff, his kids performed well. Tristan was close to a season best, and Sydney came through with her best performances, winning on her last throw. The kids had a great season, and it will be great to be back at Burke Stadium after last season.”
