Tigers ready to tangle at state

For the third time in the last four years, East Butler qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament. Brayden and Trevin Brecka won district titles, Luke Polivka and Lane Bohac placed second and Reid Glasshoff was third.

The Tigers finished second in the Class D-1 district tournament with 126 points. They were two points behind Howells-Dodge. East Butler finished second in a district tournament for the first time since 2015.

"It was great to see Brayden and Trevin both becoming district champions as seniors. They both have worked really hard all season, and it was great to see that pay off," Tigers head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Lane (Bohac) and Luke (Polivka) came up short in the finals, but both wrestled well this weekend. Reid (Glasshoff) was able to avenge an earlier loss in the tournament to place third. He has shown a lot of improvement over the years and throughout this season. He really had a great weekend wrestling."

Trevin (30-6) capped his high school career with his fourth state appearance. He won his first district title after two bronze medals and one fourth-place finish. All four victories came via fall. Brecka's quickest pin came at 44 seconds. His longest was at 1 minute and 37 seconds.

After missing last season, Brayden (33-13) qualified for state for the third time. He won his first two matches by pin. In the semifinals, he recorded a win by major decision 10-2. Brecka defeated Arapahoe's Bryan Conn by a 4-2 decision in the 132-pound final. It was 2-2 entering the third when Brecka recorded a reversal to seal the win. Brecka stood atop the podium after two silver medals at districts.

After two pins and a win by 5-3 decision, Bohac (30-1) suffered his first defeat of the season in the 120-pound final. He lost to Howells-Dodge's Dylan Brichacek by a 7-3 decision. Polivka (33-12) recorded two falls in 23 and 31 seconds. In the semis, he defeated Pender's Trey Johnson by a 9-2 decision. Axtell's Jacob Fox defeated Polivka by a 9-2 decision in the final.

Reid Glasshoff (32-17) wrestled a team-high six matches during the district tournament. He lost in the quarterfinals, resulting in three straight elimination bouts to qualify for state.

In the consolation third round, he went to overtime tied 3-3 with Doniphan-Trumbull's Chase Groff. With one second remaining in the extra period, Glasshoff took down Groff to win by sudden victory 5-3.

He recorded a pin in the next round to set up a matchup with Arapahoe's Ashton Downey with a spot in Omaha on the line. Downey scored first with an escape in the second period. In the third, Glasshoff recorded an escape and a takedown 11 seconds apart to win by a 3-1 decision.

Bohac and Trevin Brecka are both returning state medalists. Bohac was a state runner-up while Brecka placed fifth. Both will seek to become East Butler's first state champion since Drew Ratkovec in 2015.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

