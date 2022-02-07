Tigers rise to the top at CRC; SRC wins four golds

East Butler won three gold medals and dethroned two-time reigning Crossroads Conference champions Cross County/Osceola on Thursday at home.

The Tigers ran away with the conference title on a total of 144 points thanks to Reece Kocian, Lane Bohac and Luke Polivka taking home gold and five Tigers earning silver.

"I felt like we wrestled well and remained focused and ready to compete all night," Tigers head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "It is always a goal to be able to win the conference, and I was proud of the boys for being able to achieve that goal as a team."

Shelby-Rising City, third in two of the last three tournaments, left with the runner-up trophy on a total of 111.5 points. Grady Belt, Justin Knoll, Ethan Fjell and Collin Vrbka took home first place while Bailey Turpitt and Kole Eickmeier settled for silver medals.

Kocian, Bohac, Polivka and Belt each defended their respective conference championships from the year before. Kocian recorded three pins, including two in under 30 seconds. In the final 113-pound match, he defeated Dorchester's Ariana Tellez by fall at 1 minute, 22 seconds.

Bohac earned a pair of wins against CCO's Tyler Shoup. He defeated him by a 17-0 technical fall in round one and by a 12-0 major decision in the 120-pound second round. It marked his third-straight CRC title.

Polivka defeated CCO's Liam White by a 16-1 technical fall in the second round. In his final 126-pound bout, he pinned SRC's Kole Eickmeier at 1:19.

Belt recorded three wins by fall. In the final 145-pound match of the night, he defeated East Butler's Blaine Orta at 3:03 to cap his regular season at 34-3.

Knoll, Fjell and Vrbka won the conference tournament for the first time in their careers. Of the trio, Knoll competed in the most matches (four). He won his first two 152-pound matches by fall. In the fourth round, he defeated Centennial's Cyrus Songster by a 14-3 major decision. He concluded the night with his 20th win of the season, earning a win by a 9-4 decision over Cross County/Osceola's Channer Marsden.

Fjell, who earned silver last year, won both of his 160-pound bouts. He beat East Butler's Tye Clark with a 57-second fall. In the third round he pinned High Plains' Caleb Sharman in 1:46 to improve to 13-21.

Vrbka, in his first conference tournament, won all three of his matches. The freshman defeated East Butler's Joshua Christian and Centennial's Austin Patchin by fall. In his final match, Vrkba won by a 16-0 technical fall over Centennial's Nickolas Keith. He finished his first regular season at 27-10.

The East Butler silver medalists were Brayden Brecka, Reid Glasshoff, Orta, Clark and Vincent Hageman. Brecka completed his conference medal collection with gold, silver and bronze as he improved to 26-13.

Glasshoff is 24-14 after collecting his first conference medal. Orta, who was third two years ago, reached the 20-win plateau. Clark earned his third win of the season in the 160-pound first round for his first medal. Hageman, who improved to 18-22, placed second after a fourth-place finish two years ago.

Shelby-Rising City will wrestle in the Class D-2 district tournament at Pleasanton High School on Friday and Saturday.

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament - East Butler

On Friday, the Tigers competed in the ECNC Tournament at Weeping Water. East Butler placed fourth with 138 points, 13 points back of the winners Falls City.

Bohac, Polivka and Brecka claimed first place in their respective weight classes. Bohac capped an undefeated regular season at 27-0. Polivka earned his 30th win in the 126-pound final over Yutan's Max Egr. Brecka improved his record to 29-13 with three wins.

Trevin Brecka returned to the mat for the first time since Jan. 17, winning all four of his 160-pound bouts. He pinned Malcolm's Luke Walters, defeated Tekamah-Herman's Alex Braniff and Dawson Schram by decision, and in the final, he won by tiebreaker over Auburn's Brad Hall. He concluded the regular season 26-6.

Kocian placed second as he was forced to withdraw due to injury in the gold medal match. Coach Glasshoff said Kocian sustained a season-ending wrist injury, denying him the chance to win a second straight state medal following bronze last year. The junior ends his junior season at 39-4.

"This was a huge loss to the team and I feel for him," Blasshoff said. "He was having a great season and we were excited to see how he could place at districts and state. We are certainly going to miss him as a team leader."

East Butler will compete at the Class D-1 district tournament at Maxwell High School on Friday and Saturday.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

