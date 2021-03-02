Tigers thrive on the big stage

OMAHA - East Butler wrestling was hardly considered a team contender at the state tournament in Omaha Feb. 17-18 with only five qualifiers. But after four of those five each won at least two matches, three collected medals and one wrestled for gold, there were the Tigers standing in 10th place out of 66 Class D teams in Omaha. It was something they expected, even if no one else had.
Still, it wasn't time to celebrate. After a loss in the finals and two other defeats in the semis, the Tigers walked away with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. There's pride in what was accomplished but already a focus on next year and the potential for even more.
Sophomore Lane Bohac made a run to the 113-pound championship match but was denied by an unbeaten wrestler. Fellow sophomore Reece Kocian (106) was in the semis but settled for a third place medal. Junior Trevin Brecka (160) also suffered a defeat in the semis then bounced back for fifth place.
That trio plus qualifier Luke Polivka (120), who had a 2-2 showing at state, will form the foundation of a program on the rise in 2022. Senior Michael Polivka (126) ended his time as a Tiger with a second straight trip to Omaha.
"I'm happy with the way it went. You look back on it and, there's always a few matches you thought you should have won, but overall I think we're happy with how it went," coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Getting back (and winning more medals) is always the goal. We talk about the toughness of East Butler and all the medalists that have gone through. I think that's a goal that they always have - to be on that medal stand."
Bohac stood the tallest with three wins and one loss. He came in at 33-5 and as a district champion. Bohac started the tournament with a pin over Hitchcock County's Blake Devitt. A takedown midway through the first quarter was all he needed to find victory.
Bohac wasn't able to keep Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Aiden Piel on the mat in the second round, but it was another dominating performance. A takedown in the first plus another in the second and four nearfall points led into the third where he finished it off 10-0 over the No. 5 rated wrestler in his class.
Standing in the way of the gold medal match was Elgin Public/Pope John's Carter Beckman. Bohac again didn't allow any offense, scoring a takedown in the first then a reversal and nearfall in the second before finishing it 7-0.
Elkhorn Valley's Hunter Bennett, 47-0 and No. 1, stopped Bohac short of earning the first East Butler gold medal since 2015. Bennet controlled the match in a 9-3 decision with four takedowns. Bohac's three points all came on escapes.
"He's wrestled tough all year, and he had a great tournament," Glasshoff said of Bohac. "He's worked hard in practice. Him and Reece (Kocian) have been great practice partners; they push each other. He set himself up for a great end of the year, and he wrestled tough; just came up a little short."
Kocian and Bohac were on the 106-pound state bracket together as freshmen and make for an interesting matchup every day in the wrestling room along with the Polivkas at 120 and 126.
Kocian also started his tournament with a pin then won 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Hayden Neeman of Superior, 40-2 and the eventual runner-up, sent him to the consolation side of the bracket in a 10-1 decision. Neeman led 2-1 after the first period then added to it with an escape, takedown and three nearfall points in the second.
Kocian bounced back with a pin and a tough 2-0 decision over Pender's Layne Sturek. He scored the only points on a takedown in the first, rode Sturek out in the second, couldn't escape the bottom in the third but also didn't allow offense.
Brecka joined Kocian in the semis following a first round win and 3-1 decision in the quarters. He led Brody Dickinson of Freeman 2-1 after the first two minutes, allowed an escape in the second, took neutral to start the third and gave up a takedown with 56 seconds remaining. Brecka was unable to escape or reverse and sent to the consolation round. Dickinson went on to be the state runner-up.
Brecka lost a tough 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker in the consolation semis and finished with a 3-1 win against Arapahoe's Wyatt Jenkins.
Luke Polivka won 9-0 and by pin while also suffering losses of 11-2 in the quarterfinals and 6-4 in the third round of consolations. One more victory would have earned him a medal.
Michael Polivka suffered a 9-0 defeat to 39-5 Zach Dickau of North Central in the first round then was forced to medically forfeit his next match after an injury.
Plainview won the Class D state title with three finalists, two gold medals and five medals overall. Palmer was a little more than 35 points back with two champs and a bronze medalist. The Tigers (Palmer) only sent four to state, but with two champs and a third, figured right into the team race.
The Tigers of East Butler look forward to having a similar impact in the very near future. Had three more matches gone a different way, East Butler might have snuck into the top five. As the program, which included seven underclassmen in a total of 11 wrestlers, continues to grow and mature, the Tigers say anything is possible.
"We talk about that a lot," Glasshoff said. "If each of those guys gets to a medal, we're just a few point short of being a top five this year. We were just short of that but in the top 10. We're hoping to hang a banner up in the gym someday. These guys have the potential."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.