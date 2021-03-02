Tigers thrive on the big stage

OMAHA - East Butler wrestling was hardly considered a team contender at the state tournament in Omaha Feb. 17-18 with only five qualifiers. But after four of those five each won at least two matches, three collected medals and one wrestled for gold, there were the Tigers standing in 10th place out of 66 Class D teams in Omaha. It was something they expected, even if no one else had.

Still, it wasn't time to celebrate. After a loss in the finals and two other defeats in the semis, the Tigers walked away with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. There's pride in what was accomplished but already a focus on next year and the potential for even more.

Sophomore Lane Bohac made a run to the 113-pound championship match but was denied by an unbeaten wrestler. Fellow sophomore Reece Kocian (106) was in the semis but settled for a third place medal. Junior Trevin Brecka (160) also suffered a defeat in the semis then bounced back for fifth place.

That trio plus qualifier Luke Polivka (120), who had a 2-2 showing at state, will form the foundation of a program on the rise in 2022. Senior Michael Polivka (126) ended his time as a Tiger with a second straight trip to Omaha.